Michail Antonio - AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham live: Latest updates from Europa Conference League semi-final - Getty Images/Angelo Blankespoor

AZ Alkmaar 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

08:30 PM

29 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

AZ are getting a little bit frustrated by the looks of it. They're resorting to playing long balls to Pavlidis. Moyes' tactics are working so far.

08:29 PM

28 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

Rice on the left, good ball in to Benrahma in the middle. He tees himself up, in a lot of space, and goes for power. Too much power in fact and it's over the crossbar. He had a bit more time there.

08:28 PM

26 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

Bowen is dispossessed by Kerkez who is able to get a cross away down the left... but West Ham have shut off the space well and filled in the gap to clear.

08:27 PM

25 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

Paqueta leads an attack following Antonio's great show of strength to win the ball way down field. Paqueta cuts inside on the edge of the box, gets the ball onto his left foot and curls in a shot which rattles the far post.

West Ham are carrying the threat even though AZ have had the lion's share of possession.

08:25 PM

23 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

Bowen, robbed, Kerkez tries to break, but Bowen bundles into him. Foul. AZ free kick on the edge of their own final third.

08:23 PM

21 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

AZ look patient out there. Sugawara's just put a cross in from the right, but it's overcooked. It takes a deflection of a West Ham player and for some reason Bowen lets it go out for an AZ throw.

Van Brederode puts in a fizzing cross now, but Pavlidis can't quite get there. West Ham break. Paqueta leads the charge, but he can't find Antonio. West Ham look dangerous on the counter.

08:19 PM

18 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

Kerkez finds room to cross on the left, but nobody is taking a gamble on the near post and Areola comfortably gathers.

08:18 PM

16 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

Kehrer's cross from the right, it's played just ahead of Antonio in the box.

Not the best defending, it's a low header away only as far as Bowen on the edge of the box who lashes at it, sending it wide.

Story continues

08:16 PM

14 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

A miss-cued clearance from Benrahma on the edge of his own box sees the ball pounded high into the sky with Areola needing to jump and gather.

08:15 PM

13 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

That's three times now that Soucek has made a run into the box, but the delivery has been poor.

08:14 PM

12 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

Benrahma earns a throw on the left, battling his man. Antonio throw to come. It's short, to Cresswell who tries to fire one in.

08:12 PM

10 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

Another corner for AZ now. They've had a good start, but haven't really threatened the West Ham goal.

08:11 PM

9 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

West Ham are showing signs of settling here. Kehrer's put a cross in early from the right, but it's cut out, only to be recycled back to West Ham to build again.

08:10 PM

8 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

Soucek heads the ball on into the box, looking for a man ahead of him. Bowen closes Hatzidiakos down, but the AZ centre-back protects the ball and shepherds it away.

08:08 PM

7 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

Dangerous looking ball in from Benrahma from the left-flank, but Ryan comes out commandingly to gather.

08:07 PM

6 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

A similar start to the game in London: AZ having all the ball with West Ham looking to counter-attack.

08:06 PM

4 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

Benrahma surges down the left flank and tries to cut inside in the box, linking up with Paqueta, but is shoulder-barged out the way for AZ to recover.

08:04 PM

2 mins: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

Karlsson is in behind, played in by a long ball from the back, into the box. It's a great delivery, he just stretched for it and Areola gathers.

But the flag went up anyway.

08:03 PM

1 min: AZ 0 West Ham 0 (agg 1-2)

Karlsson straight away wins a corner, taking a shot from the right-edge of the D. It takes a deflection and AZ win an early corner with smoke billowing around the ground.

08:01 PM

Kick off!

West Ham, in an all-black strip, get us under way.

Ivan Kruzliak from Slovakia is the referee tonight.

07:58 PM

A reminder of the line-ups tonight

AZ: Ryan, Sugawara, Beukema, Chatzidiakos, Kerkez, Reijnders, Mijnans, Clasie, van Brederode, Pavlidis, Karlsson.

Subs: Dani de Wit, Verhulst, Mihailovic, Lahdo, Bazoer, Vanheusden, Buurmeester, Mees de Wit, Meerdink, Goes, Deen.

West Ham: Areola, Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma.

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Coufal, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri, Anang, Mubama.

07:57 PM

The teams are gathering in the tunnel

The winner will play Basel or Fiorentina in the final.

07:49 PM

AZ boss Pascal Jansen speaks with BT Sport

We're confident. But it's a big step to take tonight. Each and every player's important for this squad. [In the first leg] we maintained a good 60 minutes, but we had two moments when we were off: two set pieces. We were down 2-0 when we came back from Brussels [Anderlecht in the quarter-final], and that will be the goal again tonight.

Pascal Jansen - PA/Adam Davy

07:39 PM

West Ham warm up

West Ham warm up - Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Declan Rice - Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw

07:37 PM

Carlton Cole on Michail Antonio

He's been top. He's one of those players. In seven games he's got six goals. That can't go unnoticed. He's been prolific in the Europa Conference League. He is one of those players who can just shrug of defenders. The detail on the touches has been unreal too.

07:30 PM

Mark Noble speaks with BT Sport

[On AZ]: You see the way they control possession, the way they play up from the back – we can tell that they do it every day. These teams are fantastic at doing that. To be honest, [we need to] make the most of our turnovers tonight. AZ have to come out and win tonight. Hopefully we can hit them on the break and get a goal. To get to occasions like this, two years running. I'm hoping this year we can go that one step further. For the fans, it's a thank you. The club is big enough, and should, be playing in nights like this. [On Declan Rice]: I knew years ago, I said before when he was 17, I knew at some point he would take my armband. He's such a great kid, he's a great man now. Declan is a top top class player. He's the driving force of the team.

07:25 PM

David Moyes speaks with BT Sport

I think we're all looking forward to the game, it's been a big build-up for us. Now we're here and hopefully we can go out and perform. I felt that the players, the ones we're putting out there can cause them some problems. We're away from home, I want us to go and score, to get after them when we can. We know we're going to be under pressure, especially early on. We need to be able to deal with that. Hopefully we're a little but more experienced, a bit more prepared for it.

07:19 PM

On the team news

West Ham revert to their strongest available line-up for tonight's match.

David Moyes makes nine changes from the Premier League defeat by Brentford on Sunday with Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio among those coming back in.

The Hammers lead 2-1 from the first leg as they bid to reach a first European final in 47 years.

07:17 PM

Early flares...

AZ flares - AP/Peter Dejong

AZ flags 2 - AP/Peter Dejong

07:10 PM

Team news: AZ Alkmaar's starting XI

AZ Alkmaar: Ryan, Sugawara, Beukema, Chatzidiakos, Kerkez, Reijnders, Mijnans, Clasie, van Brederode, Pavlidis, Karlsson.

Subs: Dani de Wit, Verhulst, Mihailovic, Lahdo, Bazoer, Vanheusden, Buurmeester, Mees de Wit, Meerdink, Goes, Deen.

07:09 PM

Team news: West Ham's starting XI

West Ham: Areola, Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma.

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Coufal, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri, Anang, Mubama.

06:44 PM

David Moyes hoping to emulate Everton triumph at AZ Alkmaar

West Ham United manager David Moyes returns to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night in hope of repeating his victory here in 2007, when his Everton side became the first team to ever inflict a European home loss on the Dutch side.

AZ had gone 32 games unbeaten at home in Europe, over a period spanning three decades, before their meeting with Moyes in 2007, when Everton won 3-2 in the UEFA Cup.

The Dutch team have remained formidable at home ever since, with Arsenal and Manchester United among the clubs who have failed to win at the AFAS Stadion in recent seasons, and they are unbeaten in their last 25 European home games.

Moyes said he has fond memories of that night in 2007 as he looks to guide his West Ham team past AZ and into the final of the Europa Conference League. West Ham lead 2-1 following last week’s first leg at the London Stadium.

“I have been here and won before,” said Moyes. “I remember it well. I have to try to do that again tomorrow night. That’s the job. I remember it because I have so much respect for Louis van Gaal and he was the [AZ] coach at that time. I was still a very young coach learning my way.

“I have always enjoyed coming to the Netherlands, I have always enjoyed coming here to play in youth tournaments, to be around watching football. I remember that night quite well.”

West Ham were knocked out at the semi-final stage of last season’s Europa League, when they were defeated by Eintracht Frankfurt, and will look to use that loss as motivation on Thursday night.

Asked about the loss to Frankfurt a year ago, midfielder Tomas Soucek said: “I have not watched the game [back] because I was so disappointed for many days and even months. Even now. We want to give our fans this chance to get to the final. I think we are even more motivated than last year.

“We are very happy that it is in our hands, but we don’t want to come here and defend the result. We want to play our way.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.