AZ Alkmaar 0-1 West Ham LIVE! Fornals goal - Conference League match stream, latest score, updates today

Substitute Pablo Formals scored a breakaway goal in stoppage time as West Ham United secured a 1-0 win at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday and a place in the Europa Conference League final after a 3-1 aggregate triumph.

The Hammers are through to a European club competition final for the first time in almost a half century after a 2-1 win in the first leg in London last week and last gasp 1-0 triumph in Thursday’s return leg against the Dutch side.

West Ham, who won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1965 and finished runners-up in the same competition in 1976, put up a dogged showing despite looking tired and spending much of the same time chasing their hosts.

The final is in Prague on June 7 against either FC Basel or Fiorentina.

The game, however, was marred by horrific scenes after the game when Alkmaar ultras appeared to attack traveling support.

Moyes addresses Alkmaar trouble after famous West Ham win

23:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

David Moyes insists the ugly scenes at the end of West Ham’s Europa Conference League semi-final win over AZ Alkmaar should not take away from the club’s achievement.

Pablo Fornals scored the only goal of the second leg as the Hammers made it into a first European final for 47 years.

The Spaniard’s goal wrapped up a 3-1 aggregate win over the Dutch side and sparked wild scenes of celebrations from the West Ham players on the pitch at AFAS Stadion.

Still, the historic result for the east London club was marred by horrific scenes after the game.

(PA)

West Ham joy undermined by horrific scenes but Europa Conference League final offers fairytale ending

23:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Story continues

As West Ham fans gathered in Amsterdam’s central square this afternoon, a couple of hundred yards away across the cobbles a children’s street entertainer blew bubbles - pretty ones - into the crisp air. This was the stage of European competition where, 12 months ago, their final dreams had come to not so much fade but vanish, to die. But not this time. Not this year.

For the first time since 1976, this proud east London club are headed for a major European showpiece, a Prague final and 90 minutes now away from a first trophy in 43 years.

(Getty Images)

Ugly scenes at the end of the game

22:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham’s progress into the Europa Conference League final was marred by horrific scenes in Alkmaar as sections of the travelling support were attacked by home fans at full-time.

Pablo Fornals’ stoppage time goal earned the Irons a 1-0 win on the night and a 3-1 aggregate victory which sees the club into their first major European final since 1976.

(PA)

Pablo Fornals books spot in Europa Conference League final

22:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham are one game from ending their 43-year trophy drought after they kept their heads to sink AZ Alkmaar 1-0 and reach the final of the Europa Conference League.

Substitute Pablo Fornals scored a stoppage-time winner to prompt ugly scenes at the final whistle, with West Ham players and coaching staff trying to stop AZ ultras from attacking away fans behind the dug-out.

(PA)

West Ham player ratings: Lucas Paqueta shines as Pablo Fornals seals deal

22:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham booked their spot in the Europa Conference League final with a 3-1 aggregate win over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night.

Pablo Fornals scored a late winner on the night to send the Hammers into next month’s final in Prague, having come from behind to beat the Dutch side at the London Stadium last week.

Here’s how David Moyes’s side rated at the AFAS Stadion...

(Getty Images)

FT: AZ Alkmaar 0-1 West Ham (1-3 agg)

22:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hammers march into final!

GOAL! AZ Alkmaar 0-1 West Ham | Pablo Fornals ‘90 mins

21:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

GOAL: THEY’VE DONE IT! WEST HAM ARE INTO THE FINAL!

Pablo Fornals’ late goal is awarded by VAR.

FIVE MINUTES ADDED ON

21:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

90 mins: All hands on deck for the Hammers now!

CHANCE FOR WEST HAM!

21:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

83 mins: Ings, who has come on for Antonio, forces a very good save.

CHANCE FOR WEST HAM!

21:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Massive, massive chance to kill the tie. Antonio and Soucek both miscued and Aguerd had to react quickly.

West Ham soon to make a change

21:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

73 mins: It appears as if Fornals will soon enter the fray.

CHANCE FOR ALKMAAR

21:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

67 mins: Karlsson blasts over from close range.

Malik Ouzia at AFAS Stadion

21:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

He’s pretty hot on his time-wasting is Mr Ivan Kruzliak. West Ham have got a fifth of their outfield players in the book for it with half-hour still to play. Suggest Thilo Kehrer might want to come off throw-ins....

Alkmaar penalty claim

21:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

59 mins: Pavlidis is hauled down by Aguerd but the Hammers survive a VAR check!

Risky business indeed.

CHANCE FOR WEST HAM!

21:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

57 mins: Rice curls over from distance!

Malik Ouzia at AFAS Stadion

21:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Different feel to it at the start of the second half. Much more belief in Alkmaar’s play and West Ham are having to dig in for the first time

CHANCE FOR AZ!

21:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

49: Mijnans scuffs his shot and Areola saves with relative ease but an early warning sign for West Ham.

Weather update from Malik Ouzia at AFAS Stadion

21:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s mid-May and I’m watching a football match in three layers, shivering, wishing I’d brought a fourth. I spent most of November and December watching matches in a t-shirt in the desert. What a weird season it’s been

Back umderway!

21:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

More of the same from West Ham and they will be Europa Conference League finalists!

HT: AZ Alkmaar 0-0 West Ham

20:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham weathered the early storm and are 45 minutes away from a European final!

AZ not particularly convincing

20:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

39 mins: The hosts look good enough in their build-up but lack any sort of bite in attack.

Not a stroll for West Ham by any means but it could be a lot worse!

Malik Ouzia at AFAS Stadion

20:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Alphonse Areola’s distribution has been a little bit shaky so far. Zouma and Aguerd both just went over for a quick word during that break in play.

CHANCE FOR WEST HAM!

20:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

29 mins: Benrahma fires over from a dangerous area in the middle.

West Ham starting to flex their muscles...

Malik Ouzia at AFAS Stadion

20:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham’s physical advantage was clear to see in the first leg but that’s the first time we’ve seen it here. Paqueta’s finish was almost too precise in the end - a yard inside the post and I don’t think Ryan would have got across.

Malik Ouzia at AFAS Stadion

20:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Oh Lucas Paqueta, what an opening you’ve wasted. All he had to do was get the weight of pass right and Antonio was in. You need more from a player of that quality.

West Ham growing

20:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

19 mins: Bowen starting to see some of the ball now, linking up well with Kehrer on the right and crossing for Antonio.

With that ball blocked, the England forward then drags his snapshot wide.

Malik Ouzia at AFAS Stadion

20:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mat Ryan got away with an awful lot of time-wasting in the first leg while Alkmaar were ahead. Alphonse Areola’s just had a ticking off for going to fetch the same ball from the corner to take his goal-kick rather than use the one thrown on by the ballboy from behind the goal. Trouble is, the one he went to get was still on the pitch...

AZ relentless

20:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

13 mins: AZ a lot more aggressive here inside a cauldron-like atmosphere.

West Ham having to dig deep here.

Malik Ouzia at AFAS Stadion

20:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

The home side have settled quickly and are moving the ball nicely but the real fast, in-your-faces start I was expecting hasn’t really materialised. When West Ham have had the ball, they’ve had a bit of time on it.

West Ham’s first counter

20:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

10 mins: The Hammers spring forward as Kehrer finds Benrahma, who then overhits a cross to Antonio.

First dangerous sign from Moyes’s side...

Good save from Areola

20:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: Karisson may well have been offside but the West Ham ‘keeper was not to know and gets down well to save a shot from close range.

Jordy Clasie is running the show at the moment...

West Ham under the cosh early on

20:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

04 mins: Clasie now sees his volley blocked after an AZ corner as West Ham are put under early pressure.

AZ playing wide and direct.

Early chance for AZ!

20:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Karlsson with an early shot, forcing Areola into a save.

The hosts are going a lot more direct here.

Malik Ouzia at AFAS Stadion

20:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Alkmaar’s goalkeeper, Mat Ryan, is wearing all grey and is in danger of getting a bit lost in the smoke from all the pyrotechnics down at that end of the ground.

KICK-OFF

20:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

We’re off and running!

Malik Ouzia at AFAS Stadion

19:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

I’ve just been having a chat with one of the lads who works for the club’s in-house radio. He says this is not a stadium, nor a set of fans usually renowned in Holland for whipping up a great atmosphere but expects it to be rocking tonight. Half-hour before kick-off it’s heating up nicely. He also explains that there’s a special section of seats away to our left for the club’s blind fans, who have headphones giving them a direct feed to the commentary while the game’s going on.

When is the Europa Conference League final?

19:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

The final will be held in Prague on Wednesday June 7th.

Andy Carroll joins in the pre-match festivities

19:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

The former West Ham striker appears to be enjoying himself in Alkmaar this evening!

Reading’s Andy Carroll in Alkmaar tonight following West Ham away in the Europa League semi-final:

pic.twitter.com/ZntqNcsdFE — The72 - We Love the #EFL (@_The72) May 18, 2023

David Moyes admits West Ham made ‘stupid decisions’ despite narrow win over AZ Alkmaar

19:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

David Moyes was relieved West Ham came through a “tough night” to earn a narrow 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar at the London Stadium.

The Hammers would have been hoping for as comfortable a 90 minutes as possible with home advantage in the first leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final tie, but instead fell behind in the first-half as Tijjani Reijnders’s strike from distance found a way past Alphonse Areola.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Malik Ouzia at AFAS Stadion

18:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s almost like being at an NBA game here because Alkmaar allow their fans to come “courtside” during the warm-ups. Large crowds are gathered just behind the advertising hoardings around three sides of the pitch as we await the players.6:57Funnily enough, that courtesy is not extended to the travelling support.

Malik Ouzia at AFAS Stadion

18:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pretty much as expected in terms of the West Ham team. The club were always confident that Michail Antonio would recover from that calf problem in time to start and he has. The only slight questions were over whether Vladimir Coufal might come straight back in at right-back, or whether Angelo Ogbonna might replace Nayef Aguerd, who has a poor afternoon at Brentford on Sunday. In the end, though, David Moyes sticks with the XI from the first-leg.

Confirmed AZ Alkmaar lineup

18:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ryan; Sugawara, Beukema, Hatzdiakos, Kerez; Clasie, Reijnders, Mijans; Van Breredoe, Pavlidis, Karlsson

Subs: Verhulst, Deen, De Wit, Mihailovic, Lahdo, Bazoer, VanHeusden, Buurmeester, De Wit, Meerdink, Goes

Confirmed West Ham lineup

18:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Areola; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

Subs: Fabianksi, Anang, Johnson, Coufal, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Emerson, Muamba

Declan Rice to Arsenal: West Ham put transfer talks on hold in blow to Mikel Arteta plans

18:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham will delay talks over Declan Rice’s future until after a possible European final, as Arsenal prepare to ramp up their pursuit of the midfielder.

Rice is widely expected to leave the Hamers this summer, with the Gunners favourites to sign the England international having identified him as their No1 target.

Read the full story here!

(PA)

David Moyes sets out West Ham’s summer transfer plans after £170m outlay

17:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

David Moyes admits West Ham are unlikely to spend as heavily as last summer in the transfer market.

The Hammers invested around £170m on a raft of big name additions at the end of last season including Italy and Brazil internationals in form of Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

West Ham ready James Ward-Prowse bid as David Moyes plots new midfield after Declan Rice exit

17:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham are ready to take advantage of Southampton’s relegation with a move for James Ward-Prowse.

David Moyes is a long-term admirer of the England star, who is expected to leave his boyhood club this summer.

West Ham are set to have a major midfield rebuild on their hands following the expected departure of Declan Rice, who is Arsenal’s No1 transfer target.

Read the full story here!

(Action Images via Reuters)

West Ham driven by Europa League heartbreak in crunch AZ Alkmaar decider

17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tomas Soucek says West Ham’s players are even more motivated than 12 months ago as they stand once again on the brink of European history.

The Hammers are 90 minutes away from a first major European final in 47 years and, beyond that, within touching distance of the club’s first piece of silverware since the 1980 FA Cup.

Read the full story here!

(PA)

David Moyes bidding to repeat Alkmaar trick and send West Ham message over future

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

As David Moyes sat at the press conference top table here in Alkmaar, answering questions about AZ’s outstanding home European record, he bore the self-assured, surgical presence of a doctor who might tell you not to worry about your dismembered arm, nor the blood pouring out of one ear, because he had dealt with much worse before.

“Very good,” Moyes agreed, when informed of Alkmaar’s 25-match unbeaten home run in UEFA competitions, talked up by their London-born head coach Pascal Jansen, who is looking to overturn West Ham’s 2-1 first-leg lead on Thursday. “But I’ve been here and won before.”

Read the full story here!

(PA)

Dutch police warn West Ham fans as 5,000 head to Holland for AZ Alkmaar decider

17:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

As many as 5,000 West Ham fans are set to travel to Holland, as the Hammers look to reach their first European final in 47 years.

West Ham go to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night leading 2-1 from the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final.

Read the full story here!

(PA)

Prediction: West Ham to progress

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Hammers have plenty of experience for these sort of nights now and can put that to good use in a cauldron-like atmosphere.

Alkmaar are very solid at home but West Ham should be capable of grabbing an away goal and defending resolutely to book their place in the final.

A 1-1 draw, West Ham to win 3-2 on aggregate.

(AP)

West Ham team news: Antonio in squad

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham made nine changes in total for the weekend defeat by Brentford in the Premier League, where Kurt Zouma was fit for the bench.

Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta and Said Benrahma are expected to return while Michail Antonio has made the flight after a calf issue along with Vladimir Coufal. Gianluca Scamacca (knee) is absent.

(Getty Images)

AZ Alkmaar team news: de Wit and Karlsson available

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

The hosts will be without former Stoke defender Bruno Martins Indi (hamstring) but welcomed back Dani de Wit and Jesper Karlsson from injury at the weekend.

Where to watch AZ Alkmaaar vs West Ham

17:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

17:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of West Ham’s Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar.

The Hammers hold a 2-1 lead after a comeback win last week and are on the verge of making history.

Kick-off from the AFAS Stadion is at 8pm BST.