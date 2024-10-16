AZ Alkmaar star Ruben van Bommel ‘in love’ with Milan: “I will do everything I can”

Ruben van Bommel has admitted that he would consider a move to AC Milan to be a ‘dream’ amid the reports circulating suggesting that there is interest.

Given that Paulo Fonseca is now using both Alvaro Morata and Tammy Abraham together, this has led to suggestions that another striker could arrive as early as the January window, especially because Luka Jovic could leave and Abraham is only on loan at the moment.

A recent report claimed that Ruben van Bommel is on Milan’s radar, a 20-year-old striker who plays for AZ Alkmaar and scored a brace in the Europa League this week. He has six goals in eight games this season, attracting Manchester United and Bayern Munich’s eyes too.

However, the source stated that the Rossoneri could use Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s friendship with his father Mark van Bommel to beat the competition. In an interview with NOS, Ruben suggested he would be happy to follow in the footsteps of Mark.

“I lived there for a year and a half as a child and have been in love with the club ever since. It remains to be seen whether I have the qualities. In any case, I will do everything I can,” he said (via MilanNews).