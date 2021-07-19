Ayushmann Khurrana Shares First Look From Doctor G

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in Bhopal, shooting for his upcoming film Doctor G. He shared his first look from the film, featuring Ayushmann in a lab coat, on social media, and wrote, "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! (Doctor G is ready to go. Now, we're going to shoot.) #DoctorGFirstLook."

On his Instagram story, he also shared a video of the shoot location, and Ayushmann wrote that the scenery reminded him of his childhood.

"Ye Chhat, ye baadal, aam ke ped, yeh sab bachpan ka pyaar hai. (This terrace, these clouds, the mango trees, all of these are 'childhood love')" he wrote.

Doctor G also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, and the film marks the first time the trio have come together for a film. The Anubhuti Kashyap directorial is being produced by Junglee Pictures and is written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Saurabh Bharat.

The story is reportedly based on a medical institute campus. Ayushmann will play the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul plays Dr Fatima.

Talking about his role, Ayushmann told ETimes, "The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start shooting the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived."

""It's an honour to portray a doctor on screen for the first time. I'm truly excited to start shooting the film, also because it's going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I'm looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti."" - Ayushmann Khurrana, Actor

Ayushmann also several other projects lined up including Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He last appeared in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta Share Memories With Surekha Sikri

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Ayushmann Khurrana Shares First Look From Doctor GParliament Monsoon Session: LS Adjourned Till 2 pm Amid Uproar by Opposition . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.