Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday Special: The Modern Gentleman With an Unparalleled Sartorial Charisma!

He came, he saw and he silently conquered, one brilliant performance at a time! He is what we have come to know as imperfectly perfect with a one-of-a-kind cinematic tidings. If his on-screen shenanigans have us wrapped firmly around his finger, then he also maintains a tempo with an equally engaging off-screen vibe. While his penchant to infuse life into the unconventional roles is vouched for, his off-screen style has undergone a massive transformation. On the fashion front, Ayushmann raises a sartorial storm and belongs to the club of fashion-conscious men of B-town. Understanding the subtleties that click with the fashion pundits and fans alike, Ayushmann has not only tapped the sweet spot between comfort and vogues to the hilt but has also undertaken the ardent task of revamping men’s style quotient in the very men’s fashion-nascent tinsel town. Crisp suits, humble ethnics, suave casual styles in addition to contemporary gender-fluid silhouettes and hues all feature in equal fervour in his fashion arsenal. He turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of his recent style moments.

With fashion stylist Isha Bhansali at the helm of affairs for this dapper dude, we have seen him rise to the fore and bring the same unconventional vibe to his style play. Here's a closer. Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Experience of Shooting TVC’s in Hometown Chandigarh During COVID-19 Pandemic.

For the Zee Cine Awards 2020, Ayushmann suited up in a forest velvet tuxedo by Gaurav Gupta with glossy black shoes, spiffed up hair and stubble.

Ayushmann Khurrana Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For an event in Chandigarh, Ayushmann wore an Amit Aggarwal silver self striped jumpsuit with Balenciaga kicks, Daniel Wellington watch, gelled up hair and a beard.

Ayushmann Khurrana Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019, Ayushmann channelled a divine edgy vibe with a suit and cape by Gaurav Gupta with Dior sneakers, spiffed up hair and stubble.

Ayushmann Khurrana Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For an event with Daniel Wellington, Ayushmann flaunted a military-inspired double-breasted suit with tie-up joggers and silk tie by Zegna. Chunky boots by Louboutins, spiked hair and signature vanity sealed his deal. Ayushmann Khurrana To Play Cross-Functional Athlete in His Next; Here's What 'Cross-Functional' Means!

