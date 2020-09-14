Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday Special: 5 Lessons To Learn From The Actor's Super Success At The Box Office

Every time Ayushmann Khurrana's movie becomes a big hit at the box office, people wonder how is he doing this. When we say people, we are also talking about many industry insiders who are baffled by his amazing hold over the ticket windows. Ayushmann has delivered three consecutive successes in 2019 with Article 15, Bala and Dream Girl. Together, these three movies have pumped in over Rs 300 crore in Bollywood's kitty. Even the year before, he had two hits in the form of Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. Ayushmann Khurrana Appointed UNICEF India’s Advocate to End Violence Against Children

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: 5 Characters Played By This National Award-Winning Actor That Won Hearts!

That again brings us back to how does Ayushmann Khurrana manages to make it work almost every time. Varun Dhawan had joked that his father is an astrologer while Akshay Kumar mused that it's because that he has extra 'N' and 'R' to his name which is make it all happen. But we decided rather than dwelling on how he does it, we decided to learn from his success. On his birthday, let us tell you the five things we learned from his victories.

Find your niche

Bollywood is a really crowded place where superstars have marked their territories. So Shah Rukh Khan has romance, Salman Khan has action, Ajay Devgn tries to do a bit of everything and Akshay Kumar has taken over the nationalistic fervour. Then there's Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and others. To fit in is no longer an option and so Ayushmann decided to stand out! Being a sperm donor in your first movie is a unheard of concept in Bollywood. The mainstream commercial side of the industry isn't brave enough to address such issues. Ayushmann found his space in that category. Every recent movie of his has some form of medical condition in the male leads from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to Bala. Then he mirrors the society when his aged mother gets pregnant. Khurrana has spotted the void in the industry and filled it perfectly. So it's important to know where you can make your space in this industry.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: Twitterati Share Warm Messages For the Uber Talented Actor As He Turns a Year Older

Budgeted movies

Ayushmann knows how to maximise gains with smaller investments. After having a spate of flops post Vicky Donor, the actor seems to have figure out a way to become a good investment for the producers. His movies are mostly budgeted between Rs 36-40 crore. In the last one year or so, a lot of them have earned Rs 100 crore. The biggest lesson here is to know your worth to make sure the returns never hurt anyone, big or small. That's being humble and humility goes a long way.

Variety, no fatigue

The biggest issue with finding your space is you either get stereotyped or a fatigue sets in. Ayushmann made sure neither becomes a fact in his career. So if has aced the satirical comedy situations, he is also fab in movies like Article 15 and Andhadhun. So make sure your filmography is tempered with movies of all kinds to become a complete actor.

Content-driven

Choosing the right script is always important and Ayushmann's success proves that even more. He picks up movies that have a message for the audience. While he helped the conversation to begin on sperm donation, the hush-hush topic of erectile dysfunction becomes a normal thing to talk about. It is really hard to imagine any superstar doing that for the fear of getting their image compromised. Ayushmann made smart choices and that's the biggest takeaway from his career.

Keep it coming

In this case, Ayushmann is like Akshay Kumar. His releases are more and so, he manages to give more to the industry in terms of finances. He also manages to wrap up his movies in a jiffy which is the need of the hour. You see, more is always merrier and Bollywood pockets would like that a lot.