Ayushmann Becomes New Celebrity Advocate For UNICEF

UNICEF has roped in Ayushmann Khurrana as the new celebrity advocate for supporting the organisation's work to end violence against children in India. The actor joins the likes of David Beckham, who is working on this campaign globally.

On Friday, 11 September, Ayushmann took to Instagram to post a video wherein Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India, is seen welcoming him on board as the advocate for children's rights.

Also Read: PC Bestowed With Humanitarian Award at UNICEF Snowflake Ball

After introducing him, Haque said, "Ayushmann will bring a sensitivity, passion, and a powerful voice for every child, with a specific focus towards ending violence against children. Ayushmann's support will help increase awareness about this important issue, especially now with COVID-19 heightening the risk of violence and abuse against children due to the extended lockdown and the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic".

Expressing his happiness to be a part of the initiative, Ayushmann noted, "I believe that everyone deserves the best start in life. As I watch my children play in the safety and happiness of our home, I think about all the children who never get to experience a safe childhood and grow up with violence at home or outside."

Also Read: Discuss, Engage & Reassure: UNICEF on Parenting Amid COVID-19

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Ayushmann Becomes New Celebrity Advocate For UNICEFDelhi Ration Card List 2020: Eligibility and How to Apply Online . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.