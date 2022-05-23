Ayurvedic Products Market to Reach USD 28,830 Million Revenue by 2030 at 12.3% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read

Ayurvedic Products Market Trends and Insights By Product-Type (Personal Care, Healthcare, Others), Specialty Attribute (Organic, Vegan, Gmo-Free, And Others), Distribution Channel (Store Based (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Drug-Stores, Convenience Stores, Others), Non-Store Based (E-Commerce), Region, Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast To 2030

New York, US, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurvedic Products Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Ayurvedic Products Market Information by Product Type, Specialty Attribute, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is expected to reach USD 28830.5 Million by 2030 at 12.3% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Ayurveda is one of the oldest Indian systems of medicines that come from the word ‘Ayurveda’, which lies in the hearts of the Indian sub-continent. It comprises natural herbs, plant-based medicines, and spices, and is practiced as alternative medicines. Close to 80 percent of the total population in India adopt traditional medicine, which is a class that comprises Ayurveda. Most of these therapies are adopted all over the world to cater to the goal of wellness and health.

Ayurvedic products’ central focus is to benefit humans to be stronger, live longer, and be healthier, without being dependent on any remedies, painful interferences or complicated surgeries. The practicing countries include Nepal, Myanmar and Sri Lanka, and is mostly equivalent to European and Chinese traditional medicine systems. Ayurveda’s core ingredients are majorly applicable in health supplements, cosmetics, Oral Care Products, drugs, and personal care products.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4183

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important companies in the ayurvedic products market include

  • The Himalaya Drug Company (India)

  • Natreon Inc (U.S.)

  • Planet Ayurveda (India)

  • Herbal Hills (India)

  • Basic Ayurveda (India)

  • Dabur India Ltd. (India)

  • Patanjali Ayurved Limited (India)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One of the top factors propelling the growth rate of the ayurvedic products market incudes the rising popularity of organic and natural medicines and the increasing knowledge about their benefits among consumers. Factors like surging health concerns as well as awareness about the toxic effects of western medicines also push the consumer preference toward ayurvedic products.

Furthermore, encouraged by the economic growth and increasing incomes, per capita spending on healthcare products has risen notably over the last few years, giving rise to a favorable scenario for the ayurvedic products market. The distribution network of these products has vastly improved, raising their accessibility across both rural and urban regions. Various government bodies are striving to promote the use of a variety of ayurvedic products via awareness programs as well as subsidies.

Soaring knowledge levels regarding the importance of a healthier lifestyle, surging preference for chemical-free products, and the emergence of favorable government initiatives further augment the Ayurvedic products market share.

The majority of the developers of ayurvedic products are focused on manufacturing new and more advanced formulations and adding these into their product lines to bolster their business value. Technological innovations and a heightened focus on research and development activities aid in fostering the ayurvedic products market size worldwide. Ayurvedic products companies are placing a premium on developing new items to cater to the evolving customer demand, leading to booming product sales.

Market Restraints:

A pressing need to effectively promote the use of Ayurvedic goods and enhance the knowledge level about ayurvedic goods has become a great challenge for the industry players.

Nevertheless, the constant technological developments, practical advances in ayurvedic medicines, and the untapped growth potential in developing markets can offer lucrative opportunities to the top brands in the future.

COVID 19 Analysis

Data and studies suggest that a variety of ayurvedic products have been enjoying spiked demand since the COVID-19 outbreak. The shortage of a foolproof and effective allopathic cure for the virus has fostered the appeal for products that claim to boost immunity and are considered natural.

One industry, in particular, has been rapidly thriving, which is Ayurveda. With the post-pandemic era seeing a vast change in consumers’ buying habits, there has been a swift rise in the demand for beauty and wellness products. With the pandemic bringing along a series of uncertainties and economic downfall, consumers’ focus is now more on a more holistic and natural way of living. This has been a great period for Ayurveda, in terms of food products, supplements, and immunity boosters, while the beauty industry is not far behind. To simply put, the ayurvedic products market has done considerably well following the pandemic outbreak and will continue to surge tremendously in the coming years.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on Ayurvedic Products: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ayurvedic-products-market-4183

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Healthcare, personal care, and others are the top product types considered in the MRFR study. Personal care products segment is at the forefront of the ayurvedic products market owing to the heightened awareness level about different personal care products, evolving consumption patterns as well as lifestyles, and the improving purchasing capacity of women, which promises spectacular growth for the personal care industry.

By Specialty Attribute

The top specialty attributes considered in the report are GMO-free, vegan, organic, and others.

By End-Users

With respect to distribution channel, the ayurvedic products market caters to e-commerce, specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacy stores, and others.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4183

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific and especially India will emerge as the top market for ayurvedic medicines since the country is the leading innovator of Ayurvedic medicines worldwide. Other than this, the escalation in technological innovations by the local and international Ayurvedic product manufacturers in India and other countries also benefits the regional market. The markets in South and East Asia can anticipate substantial growth in the approaching years, given the product expansion offerings by renowned global and local brands in the region.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4183

The United States, France, China, Canada, and Germany are the leading importers of a variety of ayurvedic products. Owing to their long heritage of ayurvedic medicines, Asia Pacific will continue being the market leader, supported by economies like India, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry, by Market Research Future:

Ischemic Stroke Market research report: by diagnosis (CT, MRI, carotid ultrasound, cerebral angiography), drug class (tissue plasminogen activator, anticoagulant, antiplatelet, antihypertensive), surgery, end user – forecast till 2030

Cardiac Pacemaker Market Research Report: By Type (Implantable, External) By Technology (Biventricular, Single-Chambered, Dual-Chambered) Application (Arrhythmias, Congestive Heart Failure) End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory) - Forecast till 2027

Nurse Call System Market Research Report: By Type (Buttons, Integrated Communication Systems, Mobile Systems, Intercoms), By Technology (Wired, Wireless), by Application (Medical Emergency, Alarms, Workflow Management), By End Users - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Mbappé signs new 3-year PSG deal after rejecting Real Madrid

    PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid. France’s World Cup-winning star stood on a platform near the center circle to address fans moments before PSG's final home game against Metz. “I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France, in Paris, my city. I always said Paris was my home," Mbappe said. "I hope I will continue doing

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • Oilers overwhelm Flames in dominant Game 3 win

    Edmonton has the lead in the Battle of Alberta after a convincing victory in Game 3.

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Lehkonen scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Despite regaining the edge in their second-round series, the Colorado Avalanche aren't satisfied. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Logan O'Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche bounced back from a 4-1 loss at home two nights earlier, and improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason. “Of course it

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • How Blue Jays’ Bichette is improving his defence, despite unflattering metrics

    Despite a tough defensive adjustment to the big leagues, Bo Bichette is getting more comfortable as a shortstop.