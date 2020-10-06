What Is Ayurvedic Eating? Principles to Know Before Eating for Your Dosha

Ayurvedic eating has been around for centuries (the name comes from Sanskrit for life and knowledge), but there’s nothing like a name-drop by Gwyneth Paltrow to blast the idea into the mainstream. However, when Paltrow mentioned recently that the ancient eating regimen has helped her feel good during quarantine, the only detail she shared was that she eats for her “dosha.” Well, who wouldn't want to feel as serene as GP during quarantine or any time? That's why we're breaking down the Ayurvedic eating, and how can you, too, eat for your dosha.

First, let’s back up a bit. Ayurveda is not a diet — it’s a natural healing science that originated in India more than 5,000 years. "Ayurveda is an evidence-based healing system focused on prevention of disease and promotion of positive health through the balance of mind, body, and environment," explains Prajakta Apte, RDN, a Phoenix-based holistic nutritionist who specializes in Ayurveda.

Those who practice Ayurveda believe there are three different types of energy patterns — those are the doshas GP was talking about — and there is an optimum way to eat to balance all those energy waves depending on what your primary dosha is. Nutritionist Vanessa Rissetto, RD, CDN, can see the appeal. “Everyone is trying to be more mindful with regards to their weight, disordered eating habits, and the like — this seems like a non-stressful way to have success.”

But Ayurvedic eating is not a fad diet that you can just easily dip into. It takes careful study, and there is a long list of foods to eat and avoid based on balancing your doshas. But the general guidelines can be embraced by anyone, says Rissetto. “Giving up coffee and alcohol and eating more fresh fruits and vegetables are a no-brainer — they will help with your sleep and gut health,” she says. Rissetto adds that the focus on unprocessed, whole foods could also promote weight loss and mindful eating.

Note: We're only scratching the surface when it comes to all there is to know about Ayurvedic eating. If you're interested in trying a Ayurvedic eating, consider consulting your doctor and/or an Ayurvedaspecialist who can help guide you.

What's your dosha?

"Ayurvedic philosophies believe we each contain varying proportions of each dosha, generally with one or two in dominance," says Apte. "Our naturally dominant dosha, which we are born with, does not signify imbalance, but rather shows how — or who — we are in our most healthy, balanced state." Figuring out your dosha can be a complicated process, but in the most basic terms:

VATA (air and ether): People with a dominant vata dosha are considered creative, active, and bright; they walk, talk, and think fast, but get tired easily. Vatas are usually thin with a light frame, and suffer from gastro-intestinal problems like constipation and bloating.

PITTA (fire and water): Pittas are intelligent but can be short-tempered. They usually have a medium build and have a healthy appetite, a strong metabolism, and good digestion.

KAPHA (earth and water): Kaphas are known for strength, stamina, and sharp intelligence. They are also usually very sweet and grounded. Kaphas are often larger-framed and muscular, and they have a slow metabolism.

Eating for your dosha:

