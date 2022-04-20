AYURCANN RECEIVES FLOWER SALES LICENCE FROM HEALTH CANADA

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) ("Ayurcann" or the "Corporation"), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce that it has received its flower sales license amendment from Health Canada effective April 19, 2022 (the "Flower Sales License"). The Flower Sales License will allow Ayurcann to sell dried cannabis flower products in Canada through authorized distributors and retailers.

"With our specialty in extraction and Cannabis 2.0 brands in Vapes and Oils available throughout Canada, receiving the Flower Sales License is another avenue for Ayurcann to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market. With our current suppliers and large volume purchasing power we can leverage our current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of other products targeted at the value conscious consumer. Our offerings will include pre-rolls and dried flower," stated Igal Sudman, Chief Executive Officer of Ayurcann.

Cannabis flower is in high demand from provincial distributors and consumers. With national distribution and the ability to produce products on a large scale, the new flower stock keeping units ("SKUs") will help grow and increase sales for Ayurcann, while continuing to be profitable and gaining market share.

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

