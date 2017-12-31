Ayton, Trier lead No. 17 Wildcats past No. 3 Arizona State

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Arizona State trailed by nine or more points in five games and came back each time while building a program-best 12-0 nonconference record and a No. 3 national ranking.

The surprising Sun Devils couldn't quite pull that off, though, in the noisy hostility of McKale Center.

Freshman sensation Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 19 rebounds, including a crucial tip-in with 11 seconds to go, and No. 17 Arizona held on to hand the Sun Devils their first loss of the season, 84-78 on Saturday night.

Allonzo Trier, who missed his first six shots but finished with 23 points, made a pair of free throws to put the Wildcats (11-3) ahead 82-78 with 10.3 seconds to go in the teams' Pac-12 opener and one of the most anticipated matchups in the rivalry's history.

Trier insisted it was no bigger game than any other.

''Not for me,'' he said. ''We expect to win. We know we're good basketball team. We knew it would be a tough game.''

Arizona withstood a 31-point performance by Tra Holder of the Sun Devils (12-1), including 15 of 16 free throws. But the other two usually sharpshooting Arizona State guards, Shannon Evans and Cody Justice, were a combined 5-for-23 shooting, 2 for 14 on 3-pointers.

''I've given Arizona State a lot of praise over the last couple of weeks,'' Arizona coach Sean Miller said, ''for no reason other than I believe that. What we got tonight is what we expected.''

The Wildcats beat the Sun Devils in Tucson for the eighth straight time in what was the 7-foot-1 Ayton's first experience in McKale at its loudest. The students are on holiday break but you wouldn't have known it.

''It was nice,'' Ayton said. ''It was intense. I couldn't hear myself for a few minutes.''

Arizona State's loss left no unbeaten teams remaining in NCAA Division I after No. 1 Villanova and No. 10 TCU lost earlier in the day.