Ayton, Suns rebound from streak-ending loss to rout Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night.

Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak.

Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third quarter. The Wizards set offensive season lows — and the Suns defensive bests — for points in a quarter (11 in the second), half (33 in the first) and game.

Chris Paul added 14 points and nine assists for Phoenix, Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges each scored 12 points, and Devin Booker had 11. At 42-10, the Suns moved 2 1/2 games ahead of Golden State for the league lead.

Montrezl Harrell scored 15 points for Washington. The Wizards have lost seven of eight.

GRIZZLIES 135, MAGIC 115

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and Memphis led by 31 points against NBA-worst Orlando.

Morant scored 22 points in the first half to help Memphis win its second straight and fifth in six games. The Grizzlies had a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half.

Cole Anthony scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half for Orlando.

HEAT 104, HORNETS 86

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 12 rebounds and Miami handed slumping Charlotte to its fourth straight loss.

Tyler Herro had 19 points behind five 3-pointers for Miami. The Heat scored 27 points off 20 turnovers by Charlotte while holding the Hornets to 38.4% shooting from the floor.

Terry Rozier had 16 points for Charlotte.

The Associated Press