AYS Ventures Berhad (KLSE:AYS) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in AYS Ventures Berhad's (KLSE:AYS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for AYS Ventures Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = RM144m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM593m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, AYS Ventures Berhad has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.5% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating AYS Ventures Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

AYS Ventures Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 29%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 98%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at AYS Ventures Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that AYS Ventures Berhad has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 55%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what AYS Ventures Berhad has. Considering the stock has delivered 5.3% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing: We've identified 5 warning signs with AYS Ventures Berhad (at least 2 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

