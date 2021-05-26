Ayr Wellness Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Ayr Wellness Inc.
·19 min read

  • Q1 Revenue up 74% Y/Y to $58.4 Million

  • Q1 Adjusted EBITDA of $20.0 million on an IFRS basis; $18.4 million on a US GAAP basis, up 136% Y/Y

  • US GAAP Operating Loss of $8.4 Million Included Non-Cash and One-Time Expenses of $26.5 Million

  • Closed on Acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences, Adding 42 Sited Retail Dispensaries, the Fourth Largest Footprint in Florida

  • Closed on Arizona and Ohio Acquisitions, Bringing Total Footprint to Six States; Seventh State (New Jersey) Expected to Close this Summer

  • Company Provides 2Q21 Guidance for an estimated $90 Million in Revenue, up Over 218% Y/Y and Over 54% Q/Q, with Adjusted EBITDA Margins in the 30% Range

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), is reporting financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Unless otherwise noted, all results are presented in U.S. dollars. As of first quarter 2021, the Company is now reporting in US GAAP.

“Q1 2021 represents the early innings of our 2021 strategic transformation, as we successfully closed on our announced acquisitions as scheduled, starting with the February 25th closing of our acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences, adding the fourth largest retail footprint in Florida,” said Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr Wellness. “We then closed on our Arizona acquisition at the end of March, adding three dispensaries and a large cultivation expansion in the latest adult-use market to ramp-up in the West. Then we quickly followed that by closing our acquisitions in Ohio, and harvesting our first flower in Pennsylvania, which hit the shelves in our stores earlier this month. We also opened our sixth store in Nevada, the closest dispensary to the Las Vegas airport, just in time for the return of tourism to the state.”

“The results of our successful execution thus far can be seen in our April monthly revenues, which have nearly doubled since January. We expect step function growth across Q2, Q3 and especially Q4 2021, with further milestones reached when additional cultivation projects come on-line and we close our New Jersey acquisition later this summer,” Mr. Sandelman continued.

“We have always invested in building strong foundations for our business. As we expand in seven states, that means 2021 will be a year of investment in our brands. Especially in adult-use markets where merchandising, quality and selection drive consumer behavior, we are putting important resources into elevating and evolving the Ayr Wellness brand. We have partnered with a premier branding company to build the foundations for our national branding strategy – to be cultivators of wellness and creators of wonder with the highest quality flower and a reimagined dispensary design and consumer experience. These investments are expected to drive additional revenue growth in the second half of 2021 and into 2022 and beyond,” Mr. Sandelman concluded.

First Quarter Financial Highlights ($ in millions, excl. margin items; in US GAAP)

Q1 20201

Q4 20201

Q1 2021

% Change
Y/Y

% Change
Q/Q

Revenue

$33.6

$47.8

$58.4

74.0%

22.7%

Adjusted Gross Profit

$16.7

$27.5

$31.4

88.4%

14.2%

Operating Income/(Loss)

$(8.6)

$6.7

$(8.4)

NM

NM

Adj. EBITDA

$7.8

$18.6

$18.4

136.0%

(1.1%)

AEBITDA Margin

23.2%

38.9%

31.5%

829 bps

-740 bps

1For comparison purposes, Q1 2020 and Q4 2020 have been restated to be consistent with US GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit are non-GAAP measures. See Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures below. For a reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA, see reconciliation table appended to this release.

Outlook:
Based on the results to date, management is expecting 2Q21 revenue of approximately $90 million, which reflects growth of over 54% quarter-over-quarter and 218% year-over-year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin on a US GAAP basis is expected to remain in the 30% range in Q2, reflecting the investment in new markets and growth projects that are expected to generate more meaningful revenue in the second half of 2021 and in 2022.

The Company is reiterating its target for 2022 revenue of at least $725 million. On a US GAAP-adjusted basis, it is also reiterating its guidance for 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $300 million, which is comparable to $325 million on an IFRS basisi.

The Company’s expectations for 2Q21 and 2022 are based on US GAAP reporting and the assumptions detailed in the press release dated March 12, 2021 and attached here for reference.

Ayr Wellness Footprint (Pro-forma)

MA

NJ

PA

OH

FL

AZ

NV

TOTAL

Population

6.9 M

9.2 M

12.7 M

11.7 M

21.5 M

7.4 M

3.1 M

72.5 M

Adult Use or Medical

AU

AU

Med

Med

Med

AU

AU

4 AU/ 3 Med

Est. 2021 Market Size4

$1 B

$1 B

$1 B

$400 M

$1.5 B

$1 B

$800 M

$6.7 B

Dispensaries:
Current → YE 2021

2 → 41

3

2 → 6

-

35 → 422

3

6

51 → 64

Key Retail Markets

Greater
Boston

Central NJ

Pittsburgh
Philadelphia

-

Miami
Tampa
Orlando

Phoenix

Las Vegas
Reno

Cultivation-Production:
Current → YE 2022 Sq Ft

50K → 140K

30K → 105K

83K → 253K

9K → 67K

300K

10K → 96K

72K

554K → 1,033K

Employees

260

110

150

10

400

160

490

~1,580

Planned 2021-2022 Cap Exp

$38 M

$15 M

$24 M

$25 M

$24 M

$10 M

<$1M

$136 M

1Includes two co-located AU/Med dispensaries (Somerville and Watertown), one AU-only dispensary in Boston and one Med-only dispensary in Needham
235 currently open, three complete and pending OMMU approval; four are currently under construction
3Source: Arcview, MJBiz Daily, Company estimates

First Quarter Operational Highlights

Nevada Resultsii

  • Average daily retail revenues were over $306,000 in the first quarter; daily transaction volumes of 4,944, with an average ticket of $62 per transaction

  • Retail sales increased 24% year-over-year, driven by a ~26% increase in transaction volumes and ~2% decrease in average ticket

  • Opened sixth dispensary in Nevada, the closest dispensary to the Las Vegas airport

  • Noticeable increase in volume in Nevada market as tourism has begun to return to the state

  • Near completion on 20,000 ft2 processing facility expansion outside of Las Vegas, increasing capacity for manufactured products such as edibles, concentrates and vapes

Massachusetts Results

  • Average daily retail revenues (medical only) increased to nearly $64,000 in the first quarter; daily transaction volumes of ~405, with an average ticket of $157 per transaction

  • Retail sales increased 77% year-over-year, driven by a ~65% increase in transactions and ~7% increase in average ticket

  • Selling to 93 of the state’s 128 adult-use dispensaries, and Ayr remains a leading wholesaler in the state with a #2 share at retail under its Sira Naturals brand according to BDSA

  • Wholesale revenues ramped to $13.8 million in the quarter, growth of 88% year-over-year reflecting the increase in capacity brought on in May 2020

  • Construction underway on 100,000 ft2 new cultivation and production facility in Milford, MA that will add 75,000 ft2 of new canopy to bring Ayr to the maximum capacity allowed under its state license

Pennsylvania Update

  • Ayr successfully completed its first harvest in Pennsylvania and in May began selling Revel branded flower

  • Volume at the two recently opened Ayr Wellness dispensaries continues to ramp, reaching over $700,000 in monthly sales in April; average ticket is $135

  • Three additional dispensaries are scheduled to open later this summer, with a fourth additional dispensary slated to open by year end bringing the total to six

Arizona Update

  • Ayr closed on the acquisition of its Arizona assets on March 23, 2021

  • Construction on the new 80,000 ft2 indoor cultivation facility continues to progress toward year-end completion

Florida Update

  • Ayr closed on the acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences on February 25, 2021

  • Since closing, the Company has opened three additional retail locations, bringing total store count to 35, the fourth largest retail footprint in Florida

  • An additional seven stores are expected to open by the end of the year, bringing total to at least 42

  • Modifications and improvements to the 300,000 ft2 greenhouse facility are underway; cultivation yield has improved 60% in the flower rooms already converted

  • The Company has begun construction of 10 acres of outdoor cultivation, expected to be completed in the third quarter 2021

i Under US GAAP, the majority of leases are considered operating leases and expensed as rent through G&A or capitalized as part of COGS. Under IFRS, all capitalized leases were considered financing leases and expensed as Depreciation and Interest. In 2022, the Company estimates this lease adjustment will be approximately $25 million.
ii Ayr provides operational services to licensed Nevada establishments under Services and Operations Agreements

Conference Call

Ayr CEO Jonathan Sandelman, Co-COO Jennifer Drake and CFO Brad Asher will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Conference Call Date: Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610
International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MATTIO Investor Relations at IR@mattio.com.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 26, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 669-9658
International replay number: (412) 317-0088
Replay ID: 6971

Financial Statements
Certain financial information reported in this news release is extracted from Ayr’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. Ayr files its annual financial statements on SEDAR and with the SEC. All such financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety by reference to such financial statements.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports certain non-GAAP measures that are used to evaluate the performance of its businesses and the performance of their respective segments, as well as to manage their capital structures. As non-GAAP measures generally do not have a standardized meaning, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Securities regulators require such measures to be clearly defined and reconciled with their most comparable GAAP measure.

Rather, these are provided as additional information to complement those GAAP measures by providing further understanding of the results of the operations of the Company from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation, nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures used to analyze the performance of the Company’s businesses include “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted Gross Profit.”

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performances and may be useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. These financial measures are intended to provide investors with supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performances and thus highlight trends in the Company’s core businesses that may not otherwise be apparent when solely relying on the GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents loss from operations, as reported, before interest and tax, adjusted to exclude non-recurring items, other non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted to remove non-cash stock-based compensation, the accounting for the incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination, acquisition related costs, and start-up costs.

Adjusted Gross Profit

“Adjusted Gross Profit” represents gross profit, as reported, adjusted to exclude the accounting for the incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination and start-up costs.

A reconciliation of how Ayr calculates Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit is provided in the tables appended below. Additional reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjust Gross Profit and other disclosures concerning non-GAAP measures will be provided in our MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “would”, “estimate”, “goal”, “outlook”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “tracking”, “pacing” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, Ayr’s future growth plans. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized; events or series of events, including in connection with COVID-19, may cause business interruptions; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained; acquisitions may not be able to be completed on satisfactory terms or at all; and Ayr may not be able to raise additional debt or equity capital. Among other things, Ayr has assumed that its businesses will operate as anticipated, that it will be able to complete acquisitions on reasonable terms, and that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained on satisfactory terms and within expected time frames. In particular, there can be no assurance that we will complete the pending acquisitions in or enter into agreements with respect to other acquisitions.

Forward-looking estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Ayr believes there is a reasonable basis for these assumptions, such estimates may not be met. These estimates represent forward-looking information. Actual results may vary and differ materially from the estimates.

Assumptions

Forward-looking information in this subject to the assumptions and risks as described in our MD&A for March 31, 2021.

Additional Information

For more information about the Company’s 1Q2021 operations and outlook, please view Ayr’s corporate presentation posted in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ayrwellness.com.

About Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

Company Contact:

Megan Kulick
Head of Investor Relations
T: (646) 977-7914
Email: IR@ayrwellness.com

Media Contact :
Robert Vanisko
VP, Corporate Communications
Email: robert.vanisko@ayrwellness.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Pinkston
MATTIO Communications
T: (703) 926-9159
Email: ir@mattio.com
Email: IR@ayrwellness.com

Ayr Wellness Inc. (formerly, Ayr Strategies Inc.)
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in United States Dollars)

As of

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

195,649,339

$

127,238,165

Accounts receivable

5,022,795

3,464,401

Due from related parties

139,759

135,000

Inventory

89,326,546

22,919,605

Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other current assets

7,527,975

5,270,381

297,666,414

159,027,552

Non-current

Property, plant, and equipment

157,254,186

69,104,080

Intangible assets

749,486,771

252,357,677

Right-of-use assets - operating

63,621,011

22,546,256

Right-of-use assets - finance, net

2,677,372

877,310

Goodwill

192,938,602

57,963,360

Equity investments

514,048

503,509

Deposits and other assets

1,680,316

2,540,674

Total assets

1,465,838,720

564,920,418

LIABILITIES

Current

Trade payables

17,426,643

8,899,786

Accrued liabilities

12,631,570

8,706,813

Lease liabilities - operating - current portion

4,335,403

740,864

Lease liabilities - finance - current portion

539,870

125,440

Purchase consideration payable

5,262,163

9,053,057

Income tax payable

10,249,957

21,379,351

Debts payable - current portion

7,931,362

8,644,633

Accrued interest payable - current portion

4,301,747

-

62,678,715

57,549,944

Non-current

Deferred tax liabilities

83,132,721

14,677,991

Lease liabilities - operating - non-current portion

61,052,556

23,474,726

Lease liabilities - finance - non-current portion

1,920,234

446,585

Contingent consideration

141,122,422

22,961,411

Debts payable - non-current portion

82,779,133

53,587,948

Senior secured notes - non-current portion

104,014,955

103,652,963

Accrued interest payable - non-current portion

2,794,964

3,301,155

Total liabilities

539,495,700

279,652,723

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Multiple Voting Shares: no par value, unlimited authorized.
Issued and outstanding - 3,696,486 & 3,696,486 shares, respectively

-

-

Subordinate, Restricted, and Limited Voting Shares: no par value, unlimited authorized.
Issued and outstanding - 47,460,492 & 28,873,641 shares, respectively

-

-

Exchangeable Shares: no par value, unlimited authorized.
Issued and outstanding - 6,347,565 & 2,127,543 shares, respectively

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

1,182,554,596

524,292,741

Treasury stock

(556,899

)

(556,899

)

Warrant reserve

5,950,859

6,515,753

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,265,610

3,265,610

Deficit

(264,871,146

)

(248,249,510

)

Total shareholders' equity

926,343,020

285,267,695

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,465,838,720

564,920,418


Ayr Wellness Inc. (formerly, Ayr Strategies Inc.)
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Revenues, net of discounts

$

58,398,323

$

33,552,681

Cost of goods sold excluding fair value items

28,140,614

16,867,757

Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination

5,792,389

-

Cost of goods sold

33,933,003

16,867,757

Gross profit

24,465,320

16,684,924

Expenses

General and administrative

15,812,526

9,296,604

Sales and marketing

743,558

534,598

Depreciation

284,940

159,418

Amortization

4,631,942

2,998,667

Stock-based compensation

8,223,545

12,145,302

Acquisition expense

3,136,976

128,379

Total expenses

32,833,487

25,262,968

Loss from operations

(8,368,167

)

(8,578,044

)

Other (expense) income

Share of loss on equity investments

(13,071

)

(15,126

)

Foreign exchange

(19,136

)

(2,810

)

Fair value loss on financial liabilities

(546,010

)

(1,156,071

)

Interest expense

(2,752,497

)

(541,355

)

Interest income

59,400

-

Other

(555

)

116,265

Total other expense

(3,271,869

)

(1,599,097

)

Loss before income tax

(11,640,036

)

(10,177,141

)

Current tax

(7,052,052

)

(4,045,374

)

Deferred tax

2,070,452

(89,560

)

Net loss

(16,621,636

)

(14,312,075

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(16,621,636

)

(14,312,075

)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.38

)

(0.53

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

43,989,461

26,889,923


Ayr Wellness Inc. (formerly, Ayr Strategies Inc.)
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(16,621,636

)

$

(14,312,075

)

Adjustments for:

Net fair value loss on financial liabilities

546,010

1,156,071

Stock-based compensation

8,223,545

12,145,302

Depreciation

1,338,462

431,581

Amortization on intangible assets

6,137,644

3,378,667

Share of loss on equity investments

13,071

15,126

Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in a business combination

5,792,389

-

Deferred tax (benefit) expense

(2,070,452

)

89,560

Amortization on financing costs

405,059

-

Interest accrued

3,778,173

371,550

Changes in non-cash operations, net of business acquisition:

Accounts receivable

(1,525,907

)

2,127,509

Inventory

(8,281,309

)

(3,686,298

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,759,690

(221,876

)

Trade payables

(673,733

)

2,279,780

Accrued liabilities

(4,946,187

)

(771,113

)

Lease liabilities - operating

23,405

31,017

Income tax payable

(14,842,706

)

4,045,374

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(19,944,482

)

7,080,175

Investing activities

Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

(12,994,107

)

(4,434,196

)

Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(12,684,196

)

-

Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, working capital

(3,790,894

)

-

Payments for interests in equity accounted investments

(109,700

)

-

Advances to related corporation

(4,759

)

-

Deposits for business combinations

(1,450,000

)

-

Cash used in investing activities

(31,033,656

)

(4,434,196

)

Financing activities

Proceeds from exercise of Warrants

4,291,891

-

Proceeds from equity offering, net of expenses

118,052,400

-

Payments of financing costs

(43,067

)

-

Repayments of debts payable

(2,536,003

)

(806,488

)

Repayments of lease liabilities - finance (principal portion)

(375,909

)

-

Repurchase of Subordinate Voting Shares

-

(307,442

)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

119,389,312

(1,113,930

)

Net increase in cash

68,411,174

1,532,049

Effect of foreign currency translation

-

-

Cash, beginning of the period

127,238,165

8,403,196

Cash, end of the period

195,649,339

9,935,245


Ayr Wellness Inc. (formerly, Ayr Strategies Inc.)
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Three Months ended March 31,

2021

2020

Loss from operations

(8,368,167

)

(8,578,044

)

Non-cash items accounting for inventory

Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in business combination

5,792,389

-

Interest

244,286

116,646

Depreciation and amortization (from statement of cash flows)

7,476,106

3,810,248

Acquisition costs

3,136,976

128,379

Stock-based compensation expense, non-cash

8,223,545

12,145,302

Start-up costs1

1,622,959

-

Other non-operating2

285,955

181,112

26,782,216

16,381,687

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

18,414,049

7,803,643

2 Other non-operating adjustments made to exclude the impact of non-recurring items

Three Months ended March 31,

2021

2020

Gross Profit

24,465,320

16,684,924

Incremental costs to acquire cannabis inventory in business combination

5,792,389

Start-up costs (within COGS)

1,180,166

6,972,555

-

Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP)

31,437,875

16,684,924



Latest Stories

  • Ron MacLean issues apology after insensitive comment

    Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.

  • How long before Connor McDavid looks for exit in Edmonton?

    The Oiler's first-round exit in the Stanley Cup playoffs raised familiar questions in Edmonton as the lack of depth behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl was laid bare once again.

  • Alek Manoah discusses confidence level facing Yankees

    Prized Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah discusses his reaction to his MLB promotion and his approach against a dangerous Yankees lineup.

  • Masai Ujiri's list of demands and rebuilding a champion

    William Lou and Alex Wong discuss the path to the Toronto Raptors returning to championship contention and what Masai Ujiri has on his list of demands.

  • Rays broadcaster, ace Glasnow imply Blue Jays may have been stealing signs

    The Toronto Blue Jays teed off on Tyler Glasnow on Friday, and they might have known what pitches were coming.

  • Oilers' Ethan Bear received racist messages after costly playoff mistake

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Return of 'The Match': Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau

    Competing on the football field isn't enough for Brady and Rodgers. Now they're taking it to the golf course.

  • Alex Galchenyuk haunts Canadiens with superb Game 4 performance

    Montreal's former third-overall draft selection played a crucial role in the Toronto Maple Leafs taking a 3-1 series advantage over the Canadiens with consecutive victories at the Bell Centre.

  • Anthony Davis' bounce back Game 2 started with 'pissed off' practice session

    Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.

  • 'Hockey Guy' Stephen A. Smith delightfully shreds the Oilers

    Top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some words for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers after they were brutally swept by the Jets.

  • Report: Donald Trump offered senator money to end Patriots Spygate investigation

    According to ESPN, Trump was acting on behalf of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Major Japan newspaper Asahi calls for Olympic cancellation

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Wednesday called for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled with the games set to open in less than two months. It is the first of Japan’s major newspapers to make the move and joins some regional newspapers that have recently added to the growing opposition to holding the Olympics. Coming out against the Olympics could be significant since the newspaper, like many in Japan, is a sponsor of the postponed Tokyo Games that are scheduled to open on July 23. Asahi is typically liberal-leaning and often opposes the ruling party led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. “We cannot think it’s rational to host the Olympics in the city this summer,” the newspaper said in its editorial under a headline that read: “We Demand PM Suga Decide Cancellation." “Distrust and backlash against the reckless national government, Tokyo government and stakeholders in the Olympics are nothing but escalating,” the editorial added. "We demand Prime Minister Suga to calmly evaluate the circumstances and decide the cancellation of the summer event.” Asahi has a morning circulation reported at 5.16 million, and 1.55 million for its evening edition. It is second in circulation behind Yomiuri Shimbun, and subsequently is the second largest circulating newspaper in the world behind Yomiuri. Despite the editorial, there is no indication the International Olympic Committee or local organizers have any plans to pull the plug on the games. But opposition is mounting with only a tiny percentage of Japanese people now vaccinated. Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said Wednesday he was aware of the editorial, but offered little response. Asahi is one of about 70 local Olympic sponsors that have chipped in almost $3.5 billion to the organizing committee budget. It is also one of a half dozen newspapers that are sponsors. “Of course, different press organizations have different views. And that’s very natural," Muto said, adding local partners, or sponsors, continued to offer “support.” Senior IOC member Richard Pound said in an interview with Japan’s JiJi Press last week that the final deadline to call off the Olympics was still a month away. “Before the end of June, you really need to know, yes or no,” JiJi quoted Pound as saying. The British Medical Journal called last month for a hard look at going forward with the Olympics. Local medical officials have also been skeptical, and billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son suggested over the weekend that the IOC was forcing the Olympics on Japan. "Right now, more than 80% of the nation’s people want the Olympics postponed or canceled,” said Son, the founder and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. who also owns the SoftBank Hawks baseball team. “Who is forcing this to go ahead, and under what rights?” Son added. Asahi also criticized the IOC, calling it “self-righteous” and also lambasted IOC vice president John Coates. Last week, Coates was asked if the Olympics would be held if a state of emergency were in force. “Absolutely, yes,” he replied. The newspaper said there was a “huge gap” between Coates' words and the sentiments “of the people.” “Despite its overgrown size and excessive commercialism and many other problems, the Olympics have been supported because of empathy for its ideals. ... But what is the reality now?” Asahi asked. On Tuesday, the Japanese government said a warning by the United States to avoid travel to Japan would have no impact on holding the Olympics. Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, and government audits suggest it might be much larger. The IOC gets billions from selling broadcast rights, which amounts to about 75% of its income. Public opinion polls in Japan show between 60-80% want the Olympics canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an online petition asking the games be canceled has gained 400,000 signatures in a few weeks. Tokyo, Osaka and other regions of the country are under a state of emergency that is likely to be extended past its May 31 expiration. Organizers and the IOC, often citing the authority of the World Health Organization, say the games can be held safely with 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes entering Japan, joined by tens of thousands of judges, officials, sponsors, broadcasters and media. Fans from abroad have already been banned, and organizers are to announce next month if any fans at all will be allowed into Olympic venues. ___ Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Wade And Kantaro Komiya, The Associated Press

  • Wayne Gretzky steps down from role with Oilers to join TNT

    One day after the Edmonton Oilers were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky decided to step away from his role as vice chairman of the organization.

  • Oilers' many issues exposed in revealing postseason exit

    All that regular season progress doesn't cover for the fact that the Oilers remain deeply flawed.

  • New Era appears to pull bizarre 'Local Market' caps after widespread mockery on MLB Twitter

    These hats were bad, y'all. Incredibly bad.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Tom Brady is already talking trash to Aaron Rodgers about 'The Match,' and he's really good at it

    Go home, everyone. Tom Brady won the internet today.

  • Adam Vinatieri retires as NFL's all-time leading scorer after 24 seasons

    Vinatieri won four Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots and Colts while connecting on some of the biggest kicks in NFL history.