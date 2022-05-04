Ayr Wellness Announces Brand Launches in Massachusetts and Ohio

Ayr Wellness Inc.
·5 min read
Ayr Wellness Inc.
Ayr Wellness Inc.

MIAMI, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (MSO), today announced it has expanded its extensive product portfolio available in Massachusetts with the addition of its premium flower brand, Kynd, and the launch of Entourage vapes in Ohio.

Sales of Kynd began in Massachusetts on April 29, exclusively at Sira Naturals (“Sira”) dispensaries. Each unique strain included in the initial launch, “Mr. Nasty,” “Orangutan Zkittlez,” and “Fresh Squeezed,” are new to Ayr’s offerings in the Massachusetts market and boast a premium genetic profile. These offerings will be made available through 3rd party dispensaries and the broader adult-use market in the near future.

Entourage vapes begin sales in Ohio today, launching with six strain-specific offerings, including “Skywalker OG,” “OG 1 Kenobi,” “Yoda’s Alien Cookies,” “Blue Dream,” “Champagne Kush,” and “Jack Herer.” The initial drop can be purchased by Ohio medical patients in 28 dispensaries throughout the state.

“Quality and genetics are hugely important to our consumers, and Kynd and Entourage deliver in both of those categories,” said Jonathan Sandelman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ayr. “With Kynd, we have invested in building a cutting-edge genetic library, which allows us to produce innovative strains that are backed by the quality of the plants that we grow. Entourage is crafted by extraction experts who use proprietary techniques to emphasize rich, unique terpenes for an elevated vape experience. We look forward to continuing to build both brands in Massachusetts, Ohio and throughout the rest of our footprint.”

“Kynd flower is crafted by highly-skilled cultivators who consistently deliver premium quality to our patients and customers,” said Jeff Finnerty, SVP of Marketing at Ayr, “and Entourage’s carefully-crafted, broad-spectrum cartridges provide a unique flavor profile of optimal quality, without a steep price tag. We are particularly excited to introduce this new collection of products, which collectively demonstrate superior flavor, potency, and experience, to customers and patients in Massachusetts and Ohio.”

Kynd is also sold in Ayr-owned and 3rd party retail locations throughout Arizona, Florida, and Nevada, where it is the leading flower brand for seven straight months, per BDSA. Entourage is also sold in Ayr-owned and 3rd party retail locations throughout Massachusetts and Florida. The Company plans to introduce both brands to additional key markets throughout 2022.

Massachusetts’ cannabis market ranks sixth in the nation by total adult use cannabis sales, per BDSA, and generated a total $1.3 billion in revenue in 2021. BDSA expects Massachusetts’ legal cannabis market to generate $2.3 billion per year by 2026. Ohio’s medical-only cannabis market ranks eighth in the nation by total sales, per BDSA, generating a total of $392.4 million in revenue in 2021. BDSA expects Ohio’s legal cannabis market to generate $1 billion per year by 2026.

For more information about Ayr Wellness or to locate your nearest dispensary, please visit https://ayrwellness.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “would”, “estimate”, “goal”, “outlook”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “tracking”, “pacing” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, Ayr’s future growth plans. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized; events or series of events, including in connection with COVID-19, may cause business interruptions; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained; laws or the interpretation, administration or enforcement thereof may change; differing regulatory requirements across states may prevent Ayr from achieving economies of scale; favorable locations may be restricted or difficult to obtain; acquisitions may not be able to be completed on satisfactory terms or at all, or if completed may not be successful; the enforcement of contracts may be restricted; scientific research regarding cannabis is still in its early stages and is subject to change as further research is completed; the inherent risks of an agricultural business; cyber-security, transportation, recall, product liability and litigation related risks; and Ayr may not be able to raise additional debt or equity capital if required. Among other things, Ayr has assumed that its businesses will operate as anticipated, that it will be able to complete acquisitions and acquire desirable retail sites on reasonable terms, and that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained on satisfactory terms and within expected time frames.

Estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Ayr believes there is a reasonable basis for these assumptions, such estimates may not be met. These estimates represent forward-looking information. Actual results may vary and differ materially from the estimates.

About Ayr Wellness Inc.
Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company’s mission is to cultivate the finest quality cannabis at scale and deliver remarkable experiences to its customers every day.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

Company/Media Contact:
Robert Vanisko
VP, Corporate Communications
Email: robert.vanisko@ayrwellness.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
T: (720) 330-2829
Email: IR@ayrwellness.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women down Honduras to reach quarterfinals of CONCACAF U-17 Championship

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Rosa Maalouf scored three goals and Canada rallied in the second half to dispatch a stubborn Honduran side 4-1 in round-of-16 play Sunday at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. The 15-year-old from Ottawa raised her tournament total to nine goals. Honduras opened the scoring on a wet afternoon and soggy pitch at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez and proved to be a handful in the first half. The favoured Canadians showed more purpose in the second half, pu

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Raptors' defence invisible in Game 6 vs. 76ers

    The Toronto Raptors could not contain James Harden, Joel Embiid or the 76ers' 3-point shooters in Game 6 in what was likely their worst defensive performance of the series.

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif