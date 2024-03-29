Ayr United 2-1 Airdrieonians: Comeback win boosts hosts' promotion hopes

Sean McGinty (fourth from left) rose to head Ayr's winner [SNS]

Ayr United boosted their Scottish Championship promotion bid while denting visitors Airdrieonians' hopes.

Airdrie led after Josh O'Connor latched on to Nikolay Todorov's header and lifted the ball over Josh Clarke.

Anton Dowds pounced on Craig Watson's loose header back to goalkeeper Robbie Hemfrey to slot in the hosts' equaliser just after half-time.

And Ayr quickly moved ahead when captain Sean McGinty headed in substitute Jamie Murphy's free-kick.

Dean McMaster's powerful rising drive had been tipped over by Ayr keeper Clarke and Airdrie's Adam Frizzell nicked an effort wide at 0-0. McMaster was later booked for a lunge on Harry McHugh, who had a deflected effort well saved by Hemfrey at 1-0.

Ayr United climb two places to sixth and are a point off fourth-placed Airdrieonians, with Dunfermline Athletic in between also one point below the final promotion play-off place. There are four more second-tier fixtures on Saturday.

Ayr United manager Scott Brown: "It's good to see us looking up. The lads' endeavour has been exceptional. We knew we could be ruthless in front of goal, and Anton [Dowds] was. He's a willing runner. Sean [McGinty is] in the right place, Sean's very aggressive.

"We know where we are and we need to try and dig ourselves out the situation, and hopefully we did that tonight. We need to try and get to 40 points as quick as we can."

Ayr United captain Sean McGinty: "It's fantastic. We've not been very good at home this season. It's a massive night for the football club. [Jamie Murphy] put it right in the perfect place and I've just directed it into the far corner. It's a big one tonight. Just delighted to get the three points."