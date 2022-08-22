AYR to Launch Menswear in September

Jean E. Palmieri
·5 min read

After eight years focused on selling classic womenswear, AYR is taking the plunge into men’s for fall.

It has brought Brice Pattison, a veteran men’s designer who has worked for J. Crew, Todd Snyder and the Black Tux, on board as creative director. Pattison, who is married to AYR cofounder Maggie Winter, has created a 60-piece collection of key men’s pieces — everything from jeans and graphic T-shirts to overcoats — that tick all the boxes for the modern man’s life.

More from WWD

AYR, which stands for All Year Round, was created by Winter and her college friend Max Bonbrest as a direct-to-consumer business focused on key pieces that are ageless and seasonless. The company has been profitable since 2020 and is on track to hit $60 million in sales in 2022, which is 10 times its pre-pandemic volume, according to Bonbrest. It has received only one round of institutional funding — a $4 million series A in 2016 — but is otherwise self-funded.

Ninety-eight percent of sales come from e-commerce and 90 percent are at full price. AYR’s oversized button-down, The Deep End, was named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2021. Wait-lists for bestselling styles have reached in excess of 25,000 people, and restocks sell out in days.

“Sometimes the simplest things were really the hardest to find,” she said. “Our mission is to create confidence through clothing.” So whether that’s denim, knitwear, outerwear or dresses, it strives to “honor the heritage and craft of fine apparel, while understanding and appealing to the needs of today’s consumer.”

Bonbrest said the goal of AYR has also always been to appeal to a wide range of people, so moving into menswear was a “super natural evolution.”

“As an independently owned, profitable business, we’re in the unique position of being able to chart our own course,” she said. “We have a very lean but expert team running an extremely efficient d-to-c [direct-to-consumer] business. So the goal for the company is to continue to put all of its profits back into improving design and expanding our offerings — which brings us to this new category of menswear.”

Denim is a foundation of the line. - Credit: Geordie Wood
Denim is a foundation of the line. - Credit: Geordie Wood

Geordie Wood

The team has been talking about expanding into men’s for a while now and will launch with a tight assortment centered around pieces that “never go out of style,” she said. “We produce in small batches to ensure less waste. We believe that the better materials are worth the investment so each piece is team-tested, can layer into your existing wardrobe and last season after season, year after year.”

In addition to being part of the family, Pattison’s background working with Todd Snyder and Frank Muytjens at J. Crew and then spending five years with Snyder when he launched his own brand made him the perfect choice to create the men’s collection.

“So much of what Max described about the women’s brand resonates with me personally, but also resonates with a lot of men,” he said. So he embraced the opportunity to “create clothing that folds into an existing wardrobe.”

The line offers updated basics. - Credit: Geordie Wood
The line offers updated basics. - Credit: Geordie Wood

Geordie Wood

Made-in-L.A. denim is a “strong foundation” of the offering, along with sweaters created from Italian yarns and a camel-hair double-breasted Italian melton wool coat, which Pattison described as “a crown jewel of this tight assortment.”

There are heavyweight flannel overshirts, Peruvian pima cotton T-shirts, a reversible down vest, cotton twill peacoat, french terry hoodies, crewnecks and pants, a merino fisherman’s sweater, khaki pants, and bold striped button-down shirts, he said. Trousers have “classic sartorial” details, such as side tabs on the waistbands, eliminating the need for a belt.

Prices range from $65 for T-shirts and $200 for denim to $985 for the 100 percent wool overcoat. Shirts range from $145 to $195, sweaters and sweatshirts are $145 to $275, pants are $195 to $225 and vests and bomber jackets are $245 to $365.

The fit of the men’s collection is “relaxed” and easy, he said. “We definitely don’t have a slim fit. And we don’t have anything exaggerated and baggy. We’re moving toward that place where you wear the clothes and the clothes don’t wear you.”

Speaking to the assortment as a whole, Pattison called the styles “very grounded, versatile and durable from a fashion perspective.

“One of the things about AYR as a brand is its voice. When you come to AYR, you know you’re going to be shown items you’re familiar with, but maybe you’re wearing [them] in a different way. And I’m excited to bring that to menswear.”

The men’s assortment is classic and sophisticated. - Credit: Geordie Wood
The men’s assortment is classic and sophisticated. - Credit: Geordie Wood

Geordie Wood

Pattison selected the pieces for the launch collection after exploring what he would need to pack in his carry-on for a trip: a great pair of jeans, a T-shirt, a poplin shirt and other “key items that a man can pack in his suitcase that would be all-encompassing and work and last forever,” he explained. “And when he gets home from the trip, he can use them again.”

Bonbrest is confident about the success of the upcoming men’s launch but wouldn’t venture a guess on how large the category could be, saying the launch is small and the company is waiting to see how it will perform before making any projections.

The men’s line will launch on Sept. 12 exclusively on the company’s e-commerce site.

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • The good, bad and ugly of the Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule

    Amit Mann analyzes the rest periods, road heavy months and tough stretches of the Toronto Raptors' 2022-23 NBA schedule.

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Elks running back James Wilder Jr. says his CFL season is over due to injury

    EDMONTON — Running back James Wilder Jr. of the Edmonton Elks says his 2022 CFL season is over. Wilder Jr. wrote on his Instagram account that he's been told his '22 campaign is done and the only way he can resume playing is to undergo surgery. "I was told by docs that my season is over and the only way I can ever play again is getting neck/spine surgery," Wilder Jr. wrote. "I've been so numb I don't even know how to process this to even know what I want do do. "This isn't a retirement speech by

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Ireland's Bennett wins second Vuelta stage, Teunissen grabs overall lead

    UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader's red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. “Actually, it wasn’t the pl