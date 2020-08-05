Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of Ram temple bhoomi pujan: 175 guests, including PM, to attend event

The city of Ayodhya has been painted in shades of yellow and turned into a security fortress ahead of the Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony of Ram temple at a site that was under dispute for decades.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations on Monday and instructed officials to ensure that health ministry guidelines on COVID-19 prevention are strictly followed. Adityanath spent hours reviewing the arrangements for the ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi, where the temple will be constructed following the go-ahead last year by the Supreme Court. The ceremony will be broadcast live by Doordarshan.

Meanwhile, the religious rituals are already underway since Monday. Twelve priests on Monday conducted prayers dedicated to Lord Ganesh. This was to be followed by prayers to the deities of the dynasties of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. On Tuesday, prayers were offered at Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi temple.

The city has been decked up and sanitised for the prime minister's visit. Business Insider reported that the Ram Janmabhoomi site is given a fresh coat of yellow paint with plans to depict various characters of the Ramayana on them. While life-size sketches of both Lord Ram and Sita have been painted on the helipad at Saket College, sketches and drawings of Ramayana characters have been painted on the building walls on both sides of the roads leading to the temple site.

Borders sealed but no restriction on movement of city residents

The borders of the city of Ayodhya were sealed on Tuesday ahead of the prime minister's arrival on Wednesday.

Deepak Kumar, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Ayodhya range, talked about the elaborate security arrangements in the temple town before and during the bhoomi pujan ceremony.

"Barricades have been set up at 12 places across Ayodhya. Protocols for the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be followed during his visit to Ayodhya. COVID-19 protocols are also being followed," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kumar said that more than five people will not be allowed to gather but added that all shops will be allowed to remain open in the city.

"We are continuously keeping a watch across the VIP routes via drones. No restrictions on movement for the people residing in Ayodhya. I urge people not to step outdoors to contain COVID-19. We will not let outsiders enter the city," he said.

A Zee News report, however, said that the locals will be required to carry identification cards while stepping out of their homes to keep a tab on outsiders in the city.

UP's deputy general of police had earlier informed the press that the inner ring of the venue will be secured by the elite Special Protection Group while the rest of the security arrangements will fall upon the state police. He said that police personnel, who have tested negative for the coronavirus disease and are below the age of 45, will be deployed in Modi's security detail on the day.

"The inner security ring will be handled by the Special Protection Group (SPG) officers. But police personnel, who have tested negative for the infection as well as those kept in reserve in complete isolation, would preferably be deployed closer to the inner security ring of the PM," UP DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthy was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

175 invitees to attend ceremony

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary on Monday said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

