Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: When and where to watch ceremony to be attended by Narendra Modi

The bhoomi poojan at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya will be held today (Wednesday) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and state chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

While only 175 people will be able to attend the ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be streamed live.

The auspicious time for Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan is at 12.40 pm. Modi will perform a puja at Hanumangarhi temple. He will then reach the Ram Janmabhoomi Sthal for the main bhoomi pujan ceremony around noon. The ceremony is expected to continue for 1.5 hours and will end around 2 pm. At the time of the laying of the foundation stone, Modi will plant a Parijaat tree, ANI reported.

The ceremony " to be held at Hanumangarhi and Ram Mandir - will be streamed on DD National and DD News and the broadcaster's Youtube and social media channels. The ceremony will also be streamed on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra's social media handles.

There will also be a special live show from Ayodhya on the evening of 4 August featuring the Deepotsav from 7 pm to 8 pm followed by a special bilingual telecast of Newsnight from the banks of the Sarayu river.

The three-day ritual of bhoomi poojan started on 3 August. Saints belonging to 135 spiritual traditions have been invited for the programme, while sacred water and mud from various places of pilgrimage from across the country have been sent for the ceremony.

