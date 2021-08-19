Ayodhya Land Deal: Police Complaint Filed Against Ram Temple Trust

In Ayodhya, Nirvani Akhada's Mahant Dharam Das has accused the trust responsible for the construction of a Ram temple, alleging them of misusing people's donations and 'betraying' them and Ram devotees by 'committing fraud', The Indian Express reported.

Further, on Wednesday, 18 August, Mahant demanded that the charge of running the temple be handed over to the Hindu saints in Ayodhya and pushed for immediate dismissal of Champat Rai.

The complaint filed against the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on the previous day stated the names of all office-bearers and members of the trust, including general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra, Ayodhya mayor’s nephew Deep Narayan, Rajkumar Das of Ram Ballabhakunj, and sub-registrar SB Singh, The Indian Express reported.

However, no FIR has been lodged in the case yet.

In July, the trust said that no foul play was found after a “team of experts who scrutinised all the documents related to the land deals".

Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of the trust also addressed reporters and said that they will not stand any 'media trial', claiming that all their land documents “show full transparency and honesty".

