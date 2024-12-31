Ayo-Faleye scores 19, Vermont takes down Elms College 121-37

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ileri Ayo-Faleye had 19 points in Vermont's 121-37 victory against Elms College on Monday night.

Ayo-Faleye went 8 of 11 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Catamounts (7-8). Shamir Bogues scored 15 points while going 6 of 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Sam Alamutu had 14 points and finished 7 of 9 from the field.

RJ Mayfield led the way for the Blazers with 10 points. Aaron Sanchez added seven points for Elms College.

Vermont visits New Hampshire in its next matchup on Saturday.

