Ayo Edebiri Hilariously Explains To Matthew Macfadyen How He Got Her Grounded

It seems Ayo Edebiri was once bewitched byMatthew Macfadyen, body and soul.

Entertainment Tonight recently posted a TikTok from the Emmy Awards red carpet that reveals Edebiri once got in trouble with her father thanks to Macfadyen’s portrayal of Mr. Darcy in the 2005 film adaptation of “Pride & Prejudice.”

In the TikTok, Macfadyen tells ET that the “Bear” star just admitted to him that when she was a kid “she was grounded because she had a screensaver of me as Mr. Darcy on her laptop.”

The video then cuts to the Emmy-winner and the “Succession” star chatting on the Emmys red carpet.

Ayo Edebiri says she had a massive crush on Matthew Macfadyen's portrayal of Mr. Darcy in the 2005 film adaptation of “Pride & Prejudice.”

“Yeah, so I got grounded,” Edebiri says to Macfadyen. “Because my dad was like, ‘Who’s this man?!’”

“Who’s this guy in the coat?” Macfadyen jokes, but Edebiri goes with it.

“[He was like], who’s this guy in a coat?! With beautiful hair?!’’” Edebiri screams as she imitates her dad’s outrage.

“[It’s] good parenting,” Macfadyen told ET in his solo interview. “I haven’t heard that, but that’s good.”

It seems that Edebiri’s massive crush on Macfadyen’s Mr. Darcy was genuine.

In 2020, Edebiri wrote a Letterbox review of “Pride & Prejudice” where she admits to her unbridled lust.

“Your favorite SNL cast is the one you watched growing up,” Edebiri begins her review. “Your favorite pride and prejudice is the first one you saw when you were insatiably horny but unable to fully express it thus, this is my favorite pride and prejudice.”

She then concludes with:

“Remember when Matthew Macfadyen was a heartthrob also? I had a tumblr edit as my background on the family computer 😭😭😭 this score is a slapper also!”

