Ayo Edebiri Gets The Crowd Going With Adorably Flustered Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Ayo Edebiri kept it adorably awkward following her first win at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

“The Bear” star, who took home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy, expressed her gratitude for fellow actors along with her “family” at the hit comedy-drama series.

“Everybody at ‘The Bear,’ that’s my family, I love you guys so much, it’s an honor to work with you and grow alongside you,” said Edebiri before more shoutouts that got laughs from the audience.

“Oh my gosh, the actresses I was nominated alongside also, ah. And my real family, also, I love you guys, too,” she added.

Edebiri added that the win means a lot to her before showing love to one group that rarely gets recognized at award shows.

“There’s so many people that I probably forgot to thank — oh my god, all of my agents and managers’ assistants, to the people who answer my emails,” said Edebiri in a remark that drew a large round of applause, including from Taylor Swift. “Y’all are real ones. Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails.”

The flustered actor continued by apologizing to anyone she failed to mention in her speech.

“If I forgot to thank you, I’m sorry. Unless you were mean or something. OK, bye, thank you,” said Edebiri before she headed offstage.

