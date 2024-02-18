Ayo Dosunmu ready to do anything he can to help Bulls win

When the Chicago Bulls didn’t make any moves at the deadline, they committed to winning. Not only that, they committed to winning with the players already on the roster. That means guys like DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, and Nikola Vucevic will have to carry the load, but they’ll also need some big-time contributions from the rest of the squad.

Ayo Dosunmu has stepped up in a big way for the Bulls this season, especially over the past 15 games or so. He’s taken on a much larger role for Chicago, and he’s made the most of it. After signing a new contract this summer, he’s been making strides.

The third-year guard is ready to do whatever he can to help the Bulls win. (H/t Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune)

“Everybody wants to be able to go out there and help the team win,” Dosunmu said. “Just being able to have the opportunity, you never take it for granted. This is an opportunity a lot of people wish to have and I’m just really living in the moment to continue to get better, to continue to do whatever I can to help the team.”

Dosunmu will be a huge part of the Bulls’ success moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire