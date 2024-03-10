Ayo Dosunmu discusses Bulls’ disappointment after loss to Clippers

It’s been a solid month of March so far for the Chicago Bulls. As they attempt to push for a place in the Eastern Conference playoffs, their play is ramping up at just the right time. Unfortunately, they capped off an otherwise successful road trip with a loss on Saturday, losing 112-102 to the LA Clippers.

Heading into the game, the Bulls had won three in a row with a chance to go 4-0 on their Western Conference road trip. They took down the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, and Golden State Warriors in three straight games, but they couldn’t finish off their undefeated trip.

After the loss to LA, Ayo Dosunmu discussed the Bulls’ disappointment with the loss. (H/t Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune)

“It’s a bummer because we had the opportunity to go 4-0,” Dosunmu said. “Our confidence is high because we aren’t leaving here like it’s a moral victory. We understand we can’t get it back, but we understand we was just good enough to be right there to win this game.

Chicago is in a good spot, but they would have loved to beat the Clippers.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire