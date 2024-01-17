Ayo Dosunmu discusses re-aggrevating injury in Bulls loss to Cavaliers

It’s been a rough year for the Chicago Bulls on the injury front. Zach LaVine missed significant time, Nikola Vucevic was out for a bit, and a bunch of other players have missed some time, too. They’ve managed to turn their season around, but the injury bug keeps catching up to them.

Third-year point guard Ayo Dosunmu recently hurt his shoulder, and ahead of the Bulls’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, he was on the team’s injury report. Unfortunately for him and the Bulls, Dosunmu got hurt again in their contest against the Cavaliers and was ruled out for the final 9:12 of the game.

After the game, Dosunmu detailed the injury he’s been dealing with and what happened that led to him re-injuring it on Monday night.

“In the San Antonio game, I had caught a stinger and it was bothering me. Pretty much all year but it wasn’t every day, just on the occasion when I got hit,” Dosunmu said via KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. “And I got hit in San Antonio. [On Monday], I went for an offensive rebound and there was some contact and my shoulder just went numb, dead and weak.”

The Bulls have plenty of guards on the roster, but losing Dosunmu would be a serious blow, as he’s been a big part of their success this season,

So far this year, he’s averaging 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 36.8% from behind the three-point line, producing for the Bulls in all areas of the game.

