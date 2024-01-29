Ayo Dosunmu credits Nikola Vucevic for clutch shot in Bulls win over Trail Blazers

The Chicago Bulls traveled to the Pacific Northwest on Sunday night to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. However, a season’s worth of struggles for Portland didn’t prevent them from keeping things close. Chicago led for most of the game, but Portland took the lead late in the third and made it a one-possession game toward the end of the fourth, too.

Anfernee Simons nailed a three with 4:34 left to bring the Trail Blazers within three points, but Ayo Dosunmu made sure to quell any hopes of a Portland comeback. He matched Simons’ three with one of his own, ensuring a Chicago victory.

After the game, Dosunmu credited Nikola Vucevic for the play, noting that it was the big man who trusted him enough to make the pass.

“Anytime you get a win, it always feels good,” Dosunmu said via ESPN. “It just feels good because of the work I put into it, [Vucevic] trusting me, he could have easily just shot it, because he’s a veteran and an All-Sar, but he trusted in me to make the right play.”

Dosunmu finished the game with 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three blocks while shooting 5-of-12 from the field and 1-of-4 from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Vucevic put up 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three blocks while shooting 6-of-14 from the floor.

That said, it was a well-rounded effort by the Bulls that got the job done, as six different players put up at least 10 points, led by DeMar DeRozan with 20.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire