Are Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White the right duo for the Chicago Bulls to build around?

In many corners of Chicago Bulls media, it seems all but decided that guards Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White are the players that the Bulls’ front office ought to be building around in the future. But are these two young players really good enough to be the focal point of a Chicago rebuild?

If the goal of the franchise is to get back to title contention, there is a legit argument to be made that these two guards simply are not good enough to get the Bulls into such rarefied air. But there is more than one way to build a contender, and having a player or two to trade for a superstar certainly is one of them.

To talk over what exactly the role of Dosunmu and White could be in a Bulls rebuild moving forward, the host of the “Chicago Bulls Central” podcast, Haize, took a closer look on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

