Ayesha and Steph Curry Photographed with Their 3 Children in Sweet July Cover Sneak Peek

Curry Family Sweet July

KATIE MCCURDY/SWEET JULY

For the first time, Sweet July will feature Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry and their three kids in adorable family photos ahead of the holiday season — shared exclusively with PEOPLE and on Today.

The cookbook author and founder of the quarterly Sweet July magazine, 32, her Golden State Warriors player husband, 33, and their three children — son Canon W. Jack, 3, and daughters Ryan Carson, 6, and Riley Elizabeth, 9 — are pictured on the cover of the Food issue (on newsstands Oct. 22) preparing to dig into a holiday-themed spread full of decadent dishes. Sweet July is published by Meredith (PEOPLE's parent company).

In anticipation of the holiday season, the Food issue celebrates family, love, and, of course, delicious eats. "Food is a vessel for storytelling and connection, which is illustrated through the pages of this issue," says Ayesha in the spread.

Curry Family Sweet July

KATIE MCCURDY/SWEET JULY

When talking about what the season means to her this year, she reflected, "If the pandemic has given us anything, it's perspective. Things are not simply going to go as expected, and—say it with me—'That's okay!' Have grace with yourself; have patience for others."

"After the year we've had, it feels odd to even be talking about celebrations," she continues. "But what I've come to acknowledge, and I suppose one good thing that's come out of this pandemic, is that celebrations are about the intention you put into them and nothing else."

RELATED: WATCH: Ayesha Curry Test Drives Epcot's New Ratatouille Ride — and Reveals Her Favorite Disney Food

Curry Family Sweet July

KATIE MCCURDY/SWEET JULY

Ayesha has described her Sweet July brand as a "love letter" to Oakland, Calif. The name comes from her strong connection to the month — she got married in July and all three of her children's birthdays are in July. The Sweet July flagship store in Oakland carries products from her own lines as well as curated items from Black-owned businesses and Bay Area-based creators. Her products are also available online.

Story continues

The lifestyle expert launched her magazine, which focuses on food, family, female empowerment and self-care tips from Curry's perspective in April 2020. She also includes her recipes and kitchen tips in each issue.

RELATED: Raising Stephen and Seth: Everything to Know About Dell and Sonya Curry's NBA Family

Curry Family Sweet July

KATIE MCCURDY/SWEET JULY

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to Ayesha, she is most thrilled to represent young black women in print media. "Representation matters," Ayesha told PEOPLE in January 2020. "It was so exciting to know that as my girls grow up, they can see themselves within the pages."

RELATED: Stephen Curry Surprised Wife Ayesha with 'Beautiful' Vow Renewal for 10th Wedding Anniversary

She continued, "To now have a magazine of my own feels like a dream come true. As a woman of color, it's important to me that media reflects real, relatable women, and I'm excited to create an outlet for young men and women that celebrates diversity and inclusivity."

The Food issue of Sweet July is available on newsstands, Amazon, and online starting October 22.