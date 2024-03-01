Ayesha and Steph Curry have announced that they are expecting their fourth baby

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: NBA player Steph Curry (R) and Ayesha Curry attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary and announced on Friday that they are expecting their fourth child.

Ayesha Curry surprised fans and announced her pregnancy displaying her baby bump on the cover of Sweet July Magazine, the first digital issue that covers her skincare line, Sweet July Skin.

“Sweet July Magazine’s first digital issue explores the gamut of our most cherished relationships. Introducing The Village Issue, an appropriate theme for Founder Ayesha Curry, who excitedly announces her growing family,” Sweet July Magazine said in the post’s caption.

Steph and Ayesha Curry's dating timeline

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry met when they were teenagers in 2003 at church in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to a biography about his life, Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry, Steph was 15 years old, and Ayesha was 14 years old at the time.

The couple officially began dating in 2008 when the pair were 18 and 19, after reconnecting in Los Angeles and tied the knot on July 30, 2011. Their first daughter, Riley, was born in 2012.

The Curry family continued to grow with the addition of daughter Ryan in 2015 and son Canon in 2018.

Steph Curry’s NBA achievements

Steph Curry has played in the NBA for 14 seasons.

The Golden State Warriors selected him as the 7th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Curry is regarded as one of the best three-point shooters in the history of the NBA.

Throughout his career, Curry has won four NBA championships, received two NBA MVP awards, been selected as an NBA All-Star 10 times, and won two gold medals at the FIBA World Cup for Team USA.

Golden State's current record is 31-27, placing them 10th in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry is averaging 27.6 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists this season for the Warriors.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ayesha Curry is pregnant: Steph Curry, wife expecting fourth baby