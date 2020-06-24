Ayesha Curry's New Cookbook Will Feature 'Flavorful Meals in a Fraction of the Time'—See the Cover

Ayesha Curry knows being a full-time mom with a full-time career is no easy feat.

With her new cookbook, The Full Plate, due out this fall, the mother of three, 31, hopes to help fellow caretakers find new, innovative ways to bring their families joy with efficient meals that still taste amazing.

"The Full Plate is really so much more than a book to me, it’s more of a representation of my journey with food and where I’m at in life," she tells PEOPLE, while exclusively revealing the book's cover below. "It’s been over 4 years since I wrote The Seasoned Life, back before I started my career and when it was just Stephen, Riley and I."

"Now, as a working mom of three babies, I’ve had to force myself to approach cooking differently and make the same flavorful meals in a fraction of the time," she adds. "The Full Plate is truly a product of that journey; a collection of recipes and tips I’ve learned along the way."

Ayesha's favorite part about the book is its dedication to diverse cuisines that can teach and bring families together.

"There are my takes on dishes from Asia, Italy and of course, some dishes inspired by my Caribbean roots," she says.

"This book shows you how to keep dinner interesting, and that there isn’t a dish you order in that you can’t make yourself. With more people than ever cooking and eating at home," the Canadian-born star explains. "I’m hoping this book can be a great resource for families to take the stress out of meal time and really savor this time together."

Ayesha's new cookbook comes just a few months after the celebrity officially launched her new lifestyle magazine, Sweet July. The new publication released its first issue in April with Ayesha, who is married to NBA star Steph Curry, gracing the debut cover.

Speaking to PEOPLE about the new venture at the time, Ayesha expressed her excitement over being able to highlight people of color with the new brand (which is published by PEOPLE's parent company, Meredith Corp.)

“Representation matters. It was so exciting to know that as my girls grow up, they can see themselves within the pages," said Ayesha, who shares daughters, Riley Elizabeth, 7, and Ryan Carson, 4, as well as 1-year-old son Canon W. Jack with Steph.

“And for people in the same boat as me, or just working women everywhere, to have that representation in an easy going way, I think is important,” Ayesha added.

Ayesha previously released a cookbook in 2016 — The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith, and the Joy of Eating Well. She also launched a food blog and YouTube channel in 2014. Her YouTube channel currently has over 575,000 subscribers.

The Full Plate will be available for purchase starting September 22, 2020.