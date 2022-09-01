Ayesha Curry Congratulates Husband Stephen on Graduating College: 'Proud Is an Understatement'

Once again, Ayesha Curry couldn't be prouder of her superstar husband, Stephen Curry.

As if leading the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 NBA Championship and a Finals MVP award wasn't enough success for one year, 34-year-old Stephen also graduated from Davidson College with a degree in sociology.

On Wednesday, the college presented Steph with his diploma in a special one-man ceremony. Now that he's officially graduated, the school was also able to retire his no. 30 jersey and put him in their hall of fame.

Following the celebratory day at her husband's alma mater, Ayesha shared a special message for Steph on Instagram.

"Proud is truly an understatement. The ultimate man of his word right here! I've never seen someone set goals and attack them head on the way he does. He is simply unmatched because he is one of a kind. I love you @stephencurry30 YOU DID IT!"

Fellow NBA superstar LeBron James also had a congratulatory message for the college grad on his big day. "AMAZING!!! Congratulations @StephenCurry30! MAJOR BRO," James wrote in an Instagram story.

Curry, who attended Davidson from 2006 to 2009, completed his degree in May, 13 years after he left to join the NBA draft. According to WBTV, Curry is the first player to have their jersey retired at Davidson College.

A star from the start on the Davidson basketball team, Stephen helped catapult the Davidson Wildcats all the way to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. He joined the Warriors as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, where he has remained since.

Curry and Davidson have maintained a strong relationship since his years as a student. Last summer, the NBA star announced that he and his wife, Ayesha Curry, are establishing the Curry Family Women's Athletics Initiative at his alma mater. Curry said the initiative will be "aimed at helping close the inequity gap in women's sports."

"Davidson College is where it all started for me, and it no doubt prepared me for leadership and service. I'm forever grateful for the unwavering support from the entire Davidson community," the father of three said in a video on social media.