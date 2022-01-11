Ayesha Curry Addresses Claims She Is in an Open Relationship: 'Don't Disrespect My Marriage'

Ayesha Curry is clearing up rumors about her marriage.

In the comments of an Instagram post on Monday, the chef addressed claims that she and her husband of 10 years Stephen Curry are in an open relationship.

In the post, she shared a photo from the NBA star's recent GQ cover shoot, captioning the shot: "Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30 … 🥵🥰 my baby's @gq cover shoot."

Several followers asked in the comments about the status of her marriage, prompting Ayesha to reply that the speculation of an open marriage is "ridiculous."

"Don't believe everything you read," she wrote in a seemingly deleted comment captured by The Shade Room. "Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don't disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you."

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry attend Part The Cloud Gala Benefitting Alzheimer's Association Part The Cloud Gala Benefitting Alzheimer's Association, Woodside, USA - 16 Oct 2021

Stephen, 33, and Ayesha, 32, met each other in high school in North Carolina and married on July 30, 2011. They share three children together: son Canon W. Jack, 3, and daughters Ryan Carson, 6, and Riley, 9.

Back in July, Ayesha celebrated the couple's momentous anniversary with a special Instagram tribute, calling the athlete "my love" and "best friend."

"My everything! 10 years married y'all 🎉," Ayesha wrote. "It has felt like the blink of an eye. @stephencurry30 is by far, hands down the most amazing being I know."

She added, "I can't wait to see what the next 50 has in store for us. Happy day happy day! We've been doing the most celebrating the past couple of days. July 30,2011 to infinity and beyonnnnnnd."

Stephen and Ayesha Curry vow renewal

Ayesha Curry/Instagram Stephen and Ayesha Curry

In September, Ayesha revealed that the couple had also planned a surprise vow renewal ceremony to celebrate their milestone anniversary.

"A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony," Ayesha, 32, wrote on Instagram. "He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting 😭."

She continued, "Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard."