AYER Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AYER) Has Had A Decent Run On The Stock market: Are Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

Most readers would already know that AYER Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AYER) stock increased by 6.5% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study AYER Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AYER Holdings Berhad is:

5.5% = RM30m ÷ RM552m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

AYER Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.5% ROE

It is quite clear that AYER Holdings Berhad's ROE is rather low. An industry comparison shows that the company's ROE is not much different from the industry average of 4.9% either. So we are actually pleased to see that AYER Holdings Berhad's net income grew at an acceptable rate of 13% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play that are influencing the company's growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 5.0% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for AYER? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report

Is AYER Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 32% (implying that the company retains 68% of its profits), it seems that AYER Holdings Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, AYER Holdings Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that AYER Holdings Berhad has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for AYER Holdings Berhad.

