Ayda Field says Robbie Williams dumped her multiple times before they married

Singer Robbie Williams, right, and actress Ayda Field pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the musical 'The Band', in London, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

With almost 10 years of marriage between them and four children together Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's relationship seems rock solid, however, she's revealed it wasn't always plain sailing.

The US born actor has shared that her husband frequently broke up with her in the years between 2006, when they first met, and 2010 when they tied the knot.

The 41-year-old told The Times: "The most generous way of describing his breaking-up methods is 'questionable'. But I was in love with him. He was a lovely, beautiful human and he was just so charming and funny and amazing.

“He had my heart. He was my soulmate. He used to say, 'I'm never getting married and I'm never having kids.' We laugh at that now.

"For the most part, we just get along. I value his opinion. I trust his answers. And he makes me laugh more than any other human on the planet."

Williams, 46, has previously discussed how he met Field while still grappling with substance abuse and that he went into rehab not long after they'd first met.

Singer Robbie Williams with Ayda Field in 2009. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images)

They are now proud parents to daughters Teddy, seven, and Coco, one, and sons Charlie, five, and four-month-old Beau, who had been kept a secret from fans until his birth via a surrogate in February.

The pair are vocal about their love and admiration for one another, with Field sharing a cheeky snap of her husband earlier in the year as she wrote of her appreciation for Williams.