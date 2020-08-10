Is Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Ayala Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Ayala Pharmaceuticals last reported its balance sheet in March 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$10m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$19m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 6 months from March 2020. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Ayala Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Ayala Pharmaceuticals doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$3.1m in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. The skyrocketing cash burn up 110% year on year certainly tests our nerves. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Ayala Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Ayala Pharmaceuticals shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$161m and burnt through US$19m last year, which is 12% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Ayala Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Ayala Pharmaceuticals' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Ayala Pharmaceuticals (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

