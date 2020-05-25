Aya Hachem: Sixth person charged in drive-by shooting of law student

A sixth person has been charged with the murder of teenager Aya Hachem in Blackburn.

Ayaz Hussain, 34, will appear before magistrates in Preston on Monday, police said.

Ms Hachem, a 19-year-old law student, was shot as she walked to a supermarket near her home on Sunday 17 May.

Four men and a woman have already been charged with her murder, as well as the attempted murder of Pashar Khan, who police believe was the intended target.

Feroz Suleman, 39, Kashif Manzoor, 24, Uthman Satia, 28, Abubakir Satia, 31, and Judy Chapman, 26, who are all from Blackburn, appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court in separate hearings.

They were all remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday and a closure order was made on Suleman's business, RI Tyres, for up to three months after an application by Lancashire Police.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and for anyone with dashcam footage of the A666, between Blackburn and Bolton, to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cribbin said: "Aya died a week ago today and a lot has happened in that time.

"Our investigation has moved at a fast pace, which has seen us arrest 14 people and charge six, with one person being released no charge and the others either bailed or released under investigation.

"But our inquiry is far from over. Our resolve and determination to get to the bottom of what happened and who was responsible for Aya's needless and senseless death remains as strong as ever."

Ms Hachem, a second-year student at the University of Salford, died in hospital from a single gunshot wound in the chest shortly after emergency services were called to the scene in King Street at about 3pm.

The first of two shots fired from a passing vehicle hit a building, but the second hit Ms Hachem, an innocent passer-by.

Her distraught parents said she was the "most loyal, devoted daughter", who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Anyone with other information can contact the force on 101, quoting log number 0412 of May 18, or anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.