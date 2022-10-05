Axtria CEO Jassi Chadha Delivers Opening Day Keynote at Reuters Events™ Pharma 2022 EU Conference

Company Founder & Life Sciences Tech Entrepreneur to Talk About Lessons From Pharma’s Past That Can Be Implemented To Achieve Breakthrough Patient Engagement

Nice, France, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria’s President, CEO, and lifelong life sciences tech entrepreneur and data scientist, Jassi Chadha, will deliver the opening day keynote at the Reuters Events Pharma 2022 conference in Nice, France taking place on October 11-13.

Chadha’s presentation, “Patient Engagement – What History Teaches Us About Pharma’s Future Evolution,” will be on Tuesday, October 11, at 9:20 AM CEST. The address will highlight key aspects of pharma’s evolution to date and what future learnings the industry can implement. His talk will include an assessment of the industry’s capabilities, particularly from the lens of how it interacts with patients and the steps it needs to take to reach a new model for patient engagement.

“The global biopharmaceutical sector is at a critical turning point in its history and must look at ways to redefine itself and its relationship fundamentally with its most important customer — the patient,” said Chadha. “I look forward to the opportunity to share my views on this topic with the industry’s leading innovators and company CEOs to initiate a dialogue on suggestions for moving back to what’s important to the patient.”

Chadha is an entrepreneur, a highly regarded data scientist, and an influential thought leader in the rapidly evolving data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) fields. He currently serves as the President and CEO of Axtria - one of the life sciences industry’s most prominent global players that serve clients in 75+ countries. Previously, he was the co-founder and CEO of marketRx, which Cognizant Technology Solutions acquired. Chadha is an E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year and an advisor, board member, and investor in several companies, including Ocular Therapeutics, SpectraMedix, Estee Advisors, the New Jersey Technology Council, TiE Global, PAN IIT, and is currently a member of the Second District Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Axtria is a global sponsor of Reuters Pharma Events 2022 EU and will be exhibiting at Booth #28 to schedule a meeting with one of our experts (click here). The theme for this year’s event is “Pharma’s Evolving Purpose: Human-Centric, Digital, Agile, and Innovative”  —https://events.reutersevents.com/pharma/pharma-europe.

For media, to schedule an interview with an Axtria expert source, please contact Tony Riggio at Anthony.Riggio@axtria.com or 908-839-6335.

About Axtria
Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life sciences industry. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the industry's biggest global commercial solutions providers.

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage Big Data, cloud software, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Axtria DataMAxTM, Axtria InsightsMAxTM, Axtria SalesIQTM, Axtria MarketingIQTM, and Axtria CustomerIQTM are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, go to www.axtria.com.

Trademarks
Axtria, Axtria SalesIQTM, Axtria CustomerIQTM, Axtria Marketing IQ, Axtria InsightsMAxTM, and Axtria DataMAxTM are trademarks or registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

###

 

CONTACT: Tony Riggio Axtria Inc. (1) 908-839-6335 Anthony.Riggio@axtria.com


