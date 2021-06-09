Axovant: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Axovant Sciences Ltd. (SIOX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 19 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $32.4 million, or 62 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $2.28. A year ago, they were trading at $4.93.

