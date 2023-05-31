Axl Rose Superfan Carrie Underwood Will Open for Guns N’ Roses

2022 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 - Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

After miraculously enticing Axl Rose to join her onstage at Stagecoach 2022 and, yet again, at her L.A. headlining concert earlier this year, Carrie Underwood will return the favor and open for Guns N’ Roses when the band plays Nashville on its summer 2023 tour. Underwood joined the entirety of GNR onstage in London last summer, and it’s a fair bet fans will see her again between Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan in Music City.

In addition to the Nashville appearance at Geodis Park, Underwood will open two Guns N’ Roses shows in Canada. The band, who mostly reunited in 2016, also announced the rest of the openers for their upcoming tour: Chrissie Hynde and the Pretenders will support on a string of dates, including a newly announced show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, while Los Angeles rockers Dirty Honey, grunge icons Alice in Chains, and Mexican sibling trio the Warning each play select shows.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Rolling Stone

Underwood is an unabashed Axl Rose superfan who often covers GNR songs in her own concerts. “I’ve been covering Guns N’ Roses my whole life, pretty much, and definitely onstage for the past 15 years at least,” she told Rolling Stone in 2022, adding that she learned how to sing by mimicking Rose. “I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me. I was like, ‘How is he doing the things that he’s doing?’”

Rose last sang with Underwood onstage in Los Angeles in March on a duet of GNR’s “Welcome to the Jungle.” Along with their summer headlining tour, Guns N’ Roses will join AC/DC, Iron Maiden, and Metallica at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, California, in October.

Guns N’ Roses North American Tour Dates

Aug. 5 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood

Aug. 08 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood

Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders

Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders

Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park with The Pretenders

Aug. 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park with The Pretenders

Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field with The Pretenders

Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood

Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey

Sept. 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey

Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre with The Pretenders

Sept. 6 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey

Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium with The Pretenders

Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning

Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live with The Warning

Sept. 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Midtown Music Festival

Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey

Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains

Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome with Alice in Chains

Sept. 28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains

Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains

Oct. 6 – Indio, CA @ Power Trip Festival

Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field with Alice in Chains

Oct. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena(support act TBD)

Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place with Alice in Chains

Story continues

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.