AXL to Host Private Round Initial DEX Offering for MetaShooter on April 18

MetaShooter partners up with AXL INU to complete its IDO (private round) using AXL Launchpad

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2022 / AXL INU ($AXL), the ultimate DEX platform with smart routing on Ethereum Chain (ETH) and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), announces that it will be hosting a private round IDO for MetaShooter ($MHUNT) on April 18, 2022, at 02:00 PM UTC. MetaShooter's IDO details have been released, with the Initial DEX Offering taking place on AXL launchpad.

MAP Protocol, Sunday, April 17, 2022, Press release picture

AXL is being established as a decentralized DEX, providing a seamless user experience by deploying turnkey solutions for a quick and easy exchange process for everyone. An intuitive design and user-friendly interface with instant visual feedback and context-based instructions at each interaction with the exchange offer a streamlined user experience.

Furthermore, AXL INU's next-generation decentralized launchpad is constantly being developed using the best DeFi sector standards, all while providing real-time settlement, top-tier security, interoperability, genuine decentralization, no counterparty risk, and being completely scalable to meet the needs of institutional investors. The AXL launchpad is intended to give the community control over funding the projects they believe will be the most successful.

MetaShooter IDO on AXL Launchpad

MetaShooter (MHUNT) is the first decentralized Polygon blockchain-based hunting metaverse that joins millions of hunting enthusiasts in a community where they can experience realistic hunting and develop many activities with monetization opportunities.

AXL is pleased to announce that MetaShooter IDO (private round) will commence on AXL Launchpad on April 18, 2022, at 02:00 PM UTC. Participants will have the opportunity to claim tokens through the IDO.

MetaShooter is also expected to be listed on AscendEX, MEXC and BitMart.

The details for MetaShooter IDO on AXL Launchpad are as follows:

MetaShooter Launch Timeline

April 18, 2022, 02:00 PM UTC, AXL IDO - Private Pool Opens

April 19, 2022, 02:00 PM UTC, AXL IDO - Private Pool Closes

Token Sale Details

Date & Time: April 18, 2022, 02:00 PM UTC

TGE Date: April 21, 2021

Initial Market Cap at TGE: $460,000

Token Symbol: MHUNT

Total Token Supply: 95M MHUNT

Tokens Available on AXL: 176,470 MHUNT

Total IDO Raise: $3.1M

Total Raise on AXL: $15,000

Token IDO Price: $0.085

IDO Duration: 24 hours for Private Pool

Vesting Schedule: 10% unlock at TGE, 10% unlock every month

Claiming Start Date: Same as TGE

IDO Location: AXL Launchpad

For private pool details and allocations, read the official AXL medium announcement .

For more information about the AXL platform, visit https://axltoken.com/ .

About MetaShooter

MetaShooter is the first decentralized Polygon blockchain-based hunting metaverse, bringing together millions of hunting enthusiasts in a community where they can engage in realistic hunting and build a variety of activities with monetization potential.

MetaShooter combines two significant multi-billion-dollar markets: hunting and blockchain technology, to lead the future of the hunting sector.

About AXL Inu

AXL INU is being developed as a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum Chain (ETH) and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), enabling liquidity provision, yield farming, staking, launching IDOs, NFT, and lending & borrowing.

AXL works hard to encourage, grow, and promote the listing of new and breakthrough projects. The AXL launchpad enables emerging creative projects to demonstrate their ideas to the community while also garnering support, attention, and investment.

