Axiom Medical Launches Tempo Live, a Comprehensive Behavioral Health Platform, to Meet Rising Demand for Access to High Quality Mental Health Resources in the Workplace

The Woodlands, TX, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Medical, an innovator in occupational healthcare technology, announced it has designed the Tempo Live platform exclusively for building and maintaining, safe, healthy, and resilient workforces.

Tempo Live pairs science-based behavioral health technology, with real time access to licensed medical professionals for a judgment-free, safe interaction to help employees name, navigate, and identify behavioral health needs anytime, anywhere.

Routine, in-app health assessments detect changes in the employee’s behavioral wellness and if levels of anxiety, depression, or resilience deviate from the employee’s baseline score, a Medical Case Manager, specially trained in mental health first aid, will assist the employee in real time and determine next steps to deliver the appropriate level of intervention, resources, and follow up care.

“Keeping a pulse on employee wellbeing minimizes the risk of mental health crisis by providing a proactive (vs reactive) approach with 24/7 nationwide access to licensed medical professionals.” states Senior Vice President of Behavioral Health Dr. Les Kertay PhD, ABPP.

Dr. Kertay is a clinical psychologist with over 40 years of experience in the field of behavioral health and has served over 20 years consulting in the fields of insurance and disability. “We’ve designed Tempo Live to deliver the right type of high-quality health intervention at the right time to optimize outcomes with a seamless employee experience.”

Tempo Live features include:

RESILIENCE SCORES to evaluate performance & agility

PROACTIVE INTERVENTION to reduce risk of mental health crisis with early detection

MEDICAL CASE MANAGEMENT 24/7 nationwide access to licensed medical professionals

Mark Robinson Axiom Medical CEO states “Mental health is inextricably intertwined with every other aspect of workplace and workforce health. Our position as thought and solution quality leaders in injury and illness case management provides us with ideal experience and a perfect platform to develop and integrate mental health components into our portfolio of services - and we feel compelled by our duty of care towards our clients’ workers to do so. When workplace mental health is effectively addressed, it decreases the severity and duration of adverse health events, lowers total medical costs, and reduces presenteeism and absenteeism. The financial ROI is compelling for employers, and the social ROI only reinforces that value. Creating a culture that acknowledges, de-stigmatizes and directly addresses workplace mental health is good for everyone.”

About Axiom Medical, LLC

Axiom Medical empowers organizations to strategically address workplace health challenges across the spectrum, from mental and behavioral health and infectious disease control to OSHA mandated medical programs and workplace injury case management within one Occupational Health platform. Axiom Medical kept employees safe in the workplace and client businesses operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in the management of over 250,000 COVID cases and twenty million CheckIn2Work health attestations. Organizations can now integrate Tempo Live; a proactive occupational behavioral health platform designed to support employee well-being and provide a meaningful return on investment to employers.

