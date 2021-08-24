AXIOM MEDICAL AND GOLDER ESTABLISH ALLIANCE TO OFFER COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH AND SAFETY PROGRAM FOR LARGE EMPLOYERS

The Woodlands, TX, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Medical LLC, an innovator in occupational health services for employers and developer of the innovative CheckIn2Work app, has formed an alliance with Golder, a global environmental consulting firm that for 60 years has specialized in providing Health Safety Security Environment (HSSE) and Industrial Hygiene (IH) support to clients across a broad range of public and industrial sectors.

“Axiom Medical is a perfect complement to Golder’s global IH services,” says Andreas Wagner, CIH, Golder’s IH Practice Leader. “This is because our global clients are looking to Golder not only to assist them with their IH assessment needs and related compliance support, but also with mitigating potential exposure risks and bridging the gap between IH and medical. Being able to provide both services seamlessly with Axiom Medical make us the premier global service provider for reducing and managing Industrial Hygiene risk for our clients.”

Wagner adds, “The importance of this partnership became quickly apparent during the early stages of the global pandemic while assisting our clients with COVID-19 risk mitigation services with the Golder team providing expertise on how to assess workplaces for the risk of transmission of the virus, while Axiom teams were providing medical screening and assessment services, both with the ultimate goal to provide safer workplaces and minimizing decisions to operations.”

“Axiom Medical’s FirstCall Telehealth program offered the most flexible solution for Golder as they sought to incorporate injury triage and management into their safety service offerings. It was truly the missing link in delivering appropriate health care and offering tangible benefits for employees,” adds Tom Amato, Channel Partnership Manager.

“Now more than ever, it’s vital for organizations to mitigate risk. We are excited to offer 24/7 nationwide access to fully licensed medical professionals, as well as injury assessment utilizing evidence-based immediate intervention protocols. Axiom offers a partnership rich in resources equipped to properly manage work-related incidents and injuries,” says Axiom Medical’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Cherry.

The collaboration between Axiom Medical and Golder will provide reputable, sustainable, and scalable occupational health and safety programs, and injury management process, delivering cost-reductions associated with medical facility visits, decreases in work-comp claims, and well managed employee productivity levels during and after work-related injuries.

About Axiom Medical

Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX and has established itself as an industry leader in providing comprehensive occupational health services for the total life cycle of the employee health journey. Axiom Medical empowers organizations large and small to strategically address workplace health challenges across the spectrum, from mental behavioral health and infectious disease control, to OSHA mandated medical programs and workplace injury case management. Axiom Medical has positively impacted over 1,000,000 lives by supporting employees in the workplace and extending medical expertise during the COVID-19 pandemic by managing over 140,000 COVID cases and ten million CheckIn2Work attestations.

About Golder:

Renowned for technical excellence, Golder, a member of WSP, is a leading global specialized engineering and consulting organization with over 60 years of successful service to its clients. By joining forces with WSP in 2021, Golder is now part of a 14,000-person strong earth and environment practice, providing engineering, remediation, regulatory & compliance, design and environmental services on projects that span all seven continents. Our professionals are driven by a passion to deliver results, offering unique specialized skills to address the ever-evolving challenges that earth, environment, and energy present to clients across the infrastructure, mining, oil & gas, manufacturing and power sectors.

