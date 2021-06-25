Axiom Exhibiting at DIA 2021 Global Annual Meeting and Virtual Conference June 27- July 1, 2021

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium science organizations, will be attending and exhibiting the DIA Global Annual Meeting and Virtual Conference taking place from June 27 to July 1, 2021. Welcoming life science professionals to come together and address healthcare challenges, the world’s largest global and neutral stage will bring together patients, industry, regulators, and academia from all points in the product lifecycle from more than 50 countries.



Andrew Schachter, Axiom’s Founder and CEO, shared, "Axiom is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and this will be the 15th year since we first exhibited at DIA in 2006. Since founding Axiom in 2001, we have been committed to empowering our clients around the world with data-driven powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions that enable study teams to ‘know more, know it sooner, act faster.’

In response to the new challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Axiom has continued to support client trials in dozens of countries around the world. As a unified platform, Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite can be easily configured to seamlessly integrate remote and virtual trial features such as eConsent, ePRO, and eSource natively into our clients’ studies, delivering real-time awareness and compliance information on every aspect of the study.”

Schachter added, "For more than 50 years, DIA has curated the world's largest global stage for life science professionals to garner up-to-date industry trends and discuss all types of solutions for tackling healthcare challenges. In a time where collaboration and innovation are more important than ever, we are more than thrilled to participate in the DIA 2021 Global Annual Meeting and connect with industry leaders looking to empower their study teams with best of breed Fusion eClinical technology and data management, biostats and data analytics services to manage your study results."

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating its 20th anniversary after delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries.

Since 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, unified platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from over 15 fully integrated modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

PR Contact

Angel Tian

pr@axiom.cc

+1.647.206.7307



