Axing London bus routes will ‘choke recovery’, warn travel bosses

Axing bus routes or reducing frequencies risks “choking the recovery” and will discourage Londoners from returning to public transport, the Government was warned on Wednesday.

Passenger and business groups said a review of bus demand in the capital – a condition of Transport for London’s latest £1bn bailout - should be postponed until the Autumn, by when it will be easier to assess the “new normal” levels of commuters.

A letter from London TravelWatch, London First, the Campaign for Better Transport and Unite said: “We are deeply concerned that any review into demand for the bus, train or tube which is conducted before most people have returned to their normal lives will not give an accurate picture of future demand, and may lead to the premature or ill-considered cuts to services.”

Under the terms of the six-month deal, TfL has to review bus demand in July and September and report back to the Department for Transport. Bus passenger numbers are currently 60-65 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

The DfT also requires TfL to review Tube and Overground passenger numbers and expected demand by the end of September. Off-peak services on the Bakerloo line have already been reduced to save cash.

The letter states: “We are writing as representatives of passengers, businesses, and workers to express our strong belief that any service cuts made before post-pandemic demand has settled into a ‘new normal’ risks choking the recovery.”

It said that the number one concern of passengers returning to public transport was the ability to maintain social distancing.

“Getting on a bus or train that is uncomfortably crowded could prompt transport users to travel by private car or not travel at all,” it said.

It came as London Councils, which represents the capital’s 33 boroughs, said they faced a £600m covid bill as a result of their outlay on the pandemic and falling income.

It said covid was “casting a long shadow” on their finances in the first half of the current financial year and appealed for Government help to continue.

This comes amid concerns that unemployment could peak with one in 10 Londoners out of work later this year.

The furlough scheme is due to end in September and grants to businesses and relief on business rates are being cut back.

Councils are helping to fund the vaccine roll-out, deliver local contract-tracing and offer support to some self-isolating residents.

Cllr Georgia Gould, chair of London Councils, said: “London boroughs have huge responsibilities and the stakes could not be higher. We are supporting the Covid-19 vaccine rollout that is vital to protecting our residents from the virus, delivering grants to businesses, caring for Londoners with complex social care needs and finding homes for rough sleepers.

“The Covid-19 pandemic continues to intensify demand for vital services and deepen inequality in our city, yet several important funding schemes stopped at the end of the month and our sources of income are unlikely to bounce back quickly.

“That’s why we’re calling on Government to provide certainty by confirming the funding and compensation councils need to continue delivering key services to residents this year.”

