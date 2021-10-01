Axele Webinar – Make Your Driver Training Work

Transform Training Into Culture for Greater Success

DALLAS, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, will be hosting a free webinar, “I’m Training My Drivers But It’s Not Changing Behaviors. What Do I Do Now?” on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 2:00 PM EST.



“This is a very timely webinar as safety issues account for up to 20 percent of fleet turnover,” said Belinda Rueffer, Director of Marketing, Axele. “This is driven by the fact that many drivers see training as punishment rather than professional development. As a result, they reluctantly take training courses and see it as a nuisance which drives dismal results at best.”

Kelly Anderson, President of Kelly Anderson Group, will give the presentation. He will share techniques and best practices to create a culture of excellence in safety. The policies, procedures, and programs outlined in this presentation can significantly improve training outcomes. Attendees to the free webinar will learn how carriers can successfully change key factors around compliance, safety, and training, including:

Results

Culture

Driver Attitudes

And more

Kelly Anderson has worked in the transportation industry for over 30 years in positions including the US Coast Guard - Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Professional Driver, Driver Trainer, Driver Recruiter, Safety Supervisor, and Safety Manager for a 1720 truck fleet. Using these experiences Kelly founded Kelly Anderson Group, Inc., which provides seminars, e-learning, driver engagement surveys, and recruitment services.

To register for the free webinar, visit: https://optym.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PdwV1UQKQ0SnqrSeL9EO2w.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

