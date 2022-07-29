‘Axe inheritance tax for good’: how Liz Truss could overhaul death duties

Charlotte Gifford
Liz Truss inheritance tax cuts conservative leadership race uk economy tax burden - Asadour Guzelian
Liz Truss inheritance tax cuts conservative leadership race uk economy tax burden - Asadour Guzelian

Conservative leadership hopeful Liz Truss has vowed to review inheritance tax, after the taxman took in a record sum from grieving families.

Ms Truss has made cutting taxes the central message of her leadership campaign as the foreign secretary goes head-to-head with Rishi Sunak, who oversaw a massive rise in the nation’s tax burden during his time as chancellor.

When questioned at the first Tory hustings in Leeds last night, Ms Truss confirmed she would review inheritance tax if she became Prime Minister.

Previously seen as a tax on the wealthy, inheritance tax now catches out millions of ordinary families, in part because of a rise in property prices but also because of the government’s decision to freeze the tax threshold since 2010, meaning more people have hit the threshold as inflation has soared.

Figures released this week showed the government raked in £6.1bn in 2021-22 – the highest figure on record and a 14pc increase on last year.

Chris Etherington of RSM accountants said the government used to generate a “fairly modest” income from the tax, but was now at risk of becoming “addicted” to it.

“It’s grown to such an extent that the Treasury could become reliant on the revenue,” he said. RSM estimated that revenues could exceed £7bn by the end of the tax year, having doubled in a decade.

What changes could be on the cards? Telegraph Money looks at the options.

Scrap inheritance tax

If Ms Truss wants to be a true revolutionary and “make her mark”, she could decide to abolish inheritance tax altogether, said Nimesh Shah of tax firm Blick Rothenberg.

He said Ms Truss could instead choose to introduce a one-off wealth tax. This has become a hot topic among economists in recent years, with a Wealth Tax Commission established in 2020 to assess how feasible it might be.

Earlier this year, the Resolution Foundation said higher taxation on wealth would take fiscal pressure off the population and help fund the billions that need to be spent on pensions and security over the coming decades.

However, Mr Shah said introducing such a tax would require a "huge overhaul of the tax system and a massive initial investment for the government.”

A wealth tax would also prove unpopular with the traditional Tory voter - making it extremely unlikely Ms Truss will take this option.

Cut the 40pc rate

A decision that would prove popular with Conversative voters would be for Ms Truss to cut the punishing 40pc inheritance tax rate.

However, everyone would benefit from this cut, Mr Etherington points out, including the very wealthy, making it unlikely Ms Truss will go down this route. Tiered rates could be introduced, but this would only add to the country’s already complicated tax system.

“Cutting the 40pc rate would be a blanket tax cut for everyone,” he said. “The opposition would leap on this, so it's a politically difficult move for Ms Truss.”

Increase the threshold

Alternatively, Ms Truss could choose to increase the threshold, which has been frozen since 2010 at £325,000. Raising the threshold was David Cameron’s ambition, laid out in his 2015 manifesto, and he had hoped to raise the “nil-rate band” to £1m for couples. This plan was never enacted as he resigned as Prime Minister in 2016.

Mr Eherington said increasing thresholds was “the more obvious way” to relieve the burden of death duties. “This would save those families who’ve been caught in the inheritance tax net because of inflation,” he said.

Introduce an American-style gift tax

A more radical move could be to follow in America’s footsteps and introduce a gift tax, Mr Shah said.

“Other countries impose a cap on how much you can gift in your lifetime,” said Mr Shah. “So instead of inheritance tax, you could have a cap of, say, £10m and everything you don’t give away is subject to a gift tax.”

In the US in 2022, individuals can gift up to $16,000 (£13,000) a year tax-free, adding up to a lifetime exclusion of $12.06 million. However, Mr Shah pointed out that such a move would be highly controversial.

Instead a future leader could choose to make more assets exempt from the tax. Under the current rules, family homes are exempt from inheritance tax as well as certain investments such as “Aim” shares.

Ms Truss could decide to make more assets exempt in order to reduce the inheritance tax burden.

Mr Etherington said extending exemptions to Isas would be a “relatively straightforward” way to take ordinary families out of the tax net.

