Axcient Recognized as Top 100 Cloud Company by CRN

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Axcient to its annual Cloud 100 list in the Storage category. This list honors the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2023 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.

“Axcient is delivering on our vision to cure data loss with innovative business continuity and disaster recovery solutions that reliably reduce business downtime at a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO),” said Rod Mathews, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. “Managed Service Providers put their trust in Axcient because of our award-winning technology and our 100% channel focus. It is an honor to be recognized on the Cloud 100 list for the eleventh year in a row.”

CRN’s Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and service needs.

"In today’s remote-facing enterprise environment, cloud services have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “The companies selected for this year’s Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art products and services. Our team commends those on this year’s list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year."

CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

