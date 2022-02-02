Axcient Recognized by CRN as 2022 Coolest Cloud 100 Company

DENVER, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Axcient to its 2022 Cloud 100 list in the Cloud Storage category. This list honors the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2022 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.



“MSPs and their small and medium sized enterprise clients continue a move to the cloud, creating a need for agile business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) solutions,” said David Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. “It is becoming more complex than ever to protect data with the shift to remote work, mobile device management, and the rise in ransomware attacks. With Axcient’s x360Recover, MSPs can Protect Everything™ with an easy-to-manage BCDR solution that is both highly effective and enables MSP margin growth.”

CRN’s Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and services needs.

"In today’s remote-facing enterprise environment, cloud services have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “The companies selected for this year’s Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art products and services. Our team commends those on this year’s list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year."

CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Learn more at www.thechannelcompany.com.

