Axar Patel extends India’s lead over Australia to 223 runs

NAGPUR, India (AP) — Axar Patel inspired India’s lower order as the hosts extended their lead to 223 runs over Australia by lunch on the third day of the first test on Saturday.

Patel’s 84 runs helped India reach 400 all out in reply to Australia’s first innings of 177 runs. Todd Murphy finished with 7-124 on debut for Australia as India tightened its grip on the first of four tests.

Resuming on 321-7, India lost Ravindra Jadeja early after he could only add four runs to his score before Murphy bowled him.

Jadeja, who shouldered arms to an incoming delivery, scored 70 runs off 185 balls, hitting nine fours. But Patel carried on and added 52 runs with Mohammed Shami (37) for the ninth wicket.

Scott Boland dropped a regulation catch at long on off Shami when he was six not out. The Indian batsman then made hay, hitting two fours and three sixes during his 47-ball stay.

Their ninth-wicket partnership helped India extend its lead past 200. Finally, Shami was out caught behind via a miss-hit skier off Murphy, who picked up his seventh.

Patel was out bowled off Pat Cummins (2-78) at the stroke of lunch. Nathan Lyon finished with 1-126.

